SLIGO – A 24-year-old Sligo man is facing charges stemming from an altercation on Oct. 21 in Sligo Borough. David James McGiffin was charged with simple assault and harassment.
During a verbal dispute at her Colerain Street home, McGiffin allegedly grabbed his girlfriend, Miranda Best, and head butted her.
According to court documents, Best had visible swelling on her forehead as a result of the head butt and bruises on her upper arm from McGiffin grabbing her.
Charges against McGiffin were filed Oct. 23 by state police Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.