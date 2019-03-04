RIMERSBURG – A 51-year-old Sligo man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Feb. 25 along Baker Street in Rimersburg.
Gerald Dean Goodman was charged with three counts of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana and exceeding maximum speed limits.
While on patrol in Rimersburg, police said Goodman’s 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up was clocked traveling 53 mph in a 35 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted at approximately 2:25 p.m.
According to reports, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, and Goodman allegedly admitted to having marijuana in a pair of gloves that he had been wearing earlier.
Although he said he had used the drug the night before, Goodman reportedly denied smoking any since.
Three smoking devices containing marijuana residue were also reportedly discovered inside the vehicle during a search.
Charges against Goodman were filed Feb. 27 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Seth Taylor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
