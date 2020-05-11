SLIGO – The Sligo Recreation Center is a pretty quiet place these days. There are no sounds of basketballs being dribbled, auctions, or other local activities since all of that came to a screeching halt in March because of COVID-19.
However, it ended up being an ideal space for the May meeting of the Sligo Borough Council. Council did not meet in its regular meeting room — a smaller room in the recreation center during April. Feeling a need to pass on some tax relief from Clarion County, the group decided it needed to meet in May.
The gymnasium in the center provided a perfect space for the meeting and ability for council members to socially distance themselves, so it was game on for the monthly meeting last Tuesday.
Taking court were President Sherry Laughlin, Michele Elder, Kerry Graham, Wayne Meier and Andy Wiser. Absent was member Chuck Marsh; and longtime no-show member Wesley “Buck” Wyant has apparently benched himself.
The council unanimously approved a resolution extending property tax relief proposed by the Clarion County Commissioners.
Act 15 of 2020 was signed into law on April 20 by Governor Tom Wolf for property tax relief. Within 30 days of the signed bill, each taxing authority could consider adopting a resolution to change their tax bill dates.
Clarion County Commissioners adopted a resolution on April 29 waiving any fees or penalties associated with the late payment of the tax imposed on the assessed value of real estate, provided that the taxes are paid in their entirety by Oct. 31, 2020. Face period normally runs May 1 through June 30 and the penalty period normally runs July 1 through Dec. 31. The county’s face period will now run May 1 through Oct. 31 and a penalty period will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.
In other business, a report from the Recreation Committee noted there have been no activities at the Sligo Recreation Center since March 17 due to COVID-19. The loss of income from March 17 to March 31 is approximately $972.50 and for April 1 to April 30, approximately $895.
A quote was received from glass erectors for $3,150 to adjust doors and hardware and make necessary door repairs at the recreation center building. Combustion Service from Pittsburgh was in last week to replace coal boiler pipes.
The Union COG Pool Park received a $3,500 donation from Rimersburg Borough, although no decision has been made regarding the opening of the pool this year. Officials are awaiting word from the state to determine if the park can open, and if it will be financially feasible for the park if crowds are limited to less than 25 people at any one time.
Also at the meeting last week, John Macurak of Bald Eagle Street requested that the council consider extending a waiver so that he may have 8 to 12 chickens on his property. The borough nuisance ordinance states that a property owner must have one acre or more to have animals.
“The borough has a nuisance ordinance which states that you cannot have farm animals if you have less than an acre of property,” explained borough secretary Janey Corle.
Macurak does not currently have any chickens but was seeking a waiver before he added them. He owns .67 of an acre, but that was not enough for council to approve his request. Part of his property is in Toby Township and part of it is in Sligo, but he pays his taxes to Sligo Borough for all of his property and he’s considered a Sligo resident.
Some property owners in Sligo do have chickens, but their properties are an acre or more.
Other Business
• Council accepted a request from Sligo Hometown Heroes for $10 payment to rehang veterans’ flags.
• Donations are being excepted for different colorful design flags to be placed on street poles in Sligo. Orders will placed by May 15.
• Plans for the annual Community-Wide Yard Sales remain scheduled for June 25-27, but the council will look at it again at the June meeting and see how things are going in town.
• A search for a new pickup truck continues and was again tabled until next month. Prices were obtained from both Clarion Chrysler-Dodge and Redbank Chevrolet.