SLIGO – Chickens have come home to roost for one Sligo property owner. Literally.
John Macurak of 1650 Bald Eagle Street requested that Sligo Borough Council consider extending a waiver so that he may have 8 to 12 chickens on his property. The borough nuisance ordinance states that a property owner must have one acre or more to have farm animals.
The problem is that Macurak owns .67 of an acre, but that was not enough for the council to approve his request. Part of his property is in Piney Township, and part of it is in Sligo, but he pays his taxes to Sligo Borough for all of his property, and he’s considered a Sligo resident.
Macurak notified the council he had talked to his attorney and was told that he could lawfully have the chickens on his property situated in Piney Township. He also installed fencing for the chickens.
In other business, according to councilman Chuck Marsh at the June meeting of Sligo Borough Council, the Sligo Recreation Center opened for activities May 30 and will be renting rooms this coming school year to the Pre-K Counts program, that had been housed at Sligo Elementary School.
The ample office space at the front of the building will be renovated for use by the young students, and the Rec Center is also considering hiring a part-time janitor for the facility. The Rec Center also houses Sligo Borough and Authority offices, along with a multi-use gymnasium.
The Union COG Pool Park in Sligo is expected to open June 14 if work proceeds as expected, said Marsh. Stump grinders are also planned for the pool-park to eliminate the existing tree stumps. Mowing may be done this year by two people assigned community service by Clarion County Probation. Marsh talked to two people who were assigned 300 hours of community service.
The Sligo Development Council will be sending registration forms to vendors for the Homes for the Holidays Craft Show Nov. 5-7, depending on rulings by the state related to COVID-19.
In other committee reports, Sligo Hometown Heroes have authorized payment for 10 more U.S. flags for street poles, and foundations have been poured for the new Sligo welcome signs.
Other Business
• Census Specialist James Cunningham asked Sligo Borough Council to encourage residents to respond to the 2020 Census. Currently, Sligo Borough has a 21.10 percent response rate. Council agreed to include a note in the next sewage bill to encourage census participation.
• After many months of discussion about purchasing a new pickup truck for the maintenance department or purchasing a used vehicle, the council decided to accept a quote from Clarion Chrysler Dodge through the COSTARS program for a 2020 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4x4 three-quarter-ton Dodge with snowplow package for $27,510.
The council also agreed to dispose of its 2004 Ford pickup, which may be sold for parts.
• Sligo Community Yard Sales are scheduled for June 25-27.
• The street committee examined borough streets to determine if there was a need to advertise for bids for roadwork projects. The committee instructed the maintenance supervisor to order premium patching material and consider purchasing new equipment to spray in cracks at the cost of $2,000 for the packs and $1,000 for the machine.
• West Penn Power notified Sligo Borough that they are contracted with Asplundh tree experts to perform tree trimming and removal, brush clearing, and herbicide application as needed along electric line rights of way in the Sligo area.
• Clarion County Commissioners sent Sligo Borough footbridge information to Delta Development grant writers to determine likely grants available for the project.
• Attending the June borough council meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Wayne Meier and Andy Wiser. Absent were Wesley Buck Wyant, Michelle Elder and Kerry Graham.
• A meeting of the Sligo Borough Authority was not held due to a lack of quorum.