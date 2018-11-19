SLIGO – Students in Heather Smith’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School have submitted the following Thanksgiving recipes:
First, you have to shoot before you bucher it. Next, put the uvin at 2,000 degrees. Then, stuff it. Last, eat it all with your family.
— Lucas
First, you get a trky from the woods. Next, take the fethers off of the trky. Then, I kooc the trky. Last, I eat it.
— Ireland
First, you cook it in the stove. Next, you take the turkey out of the stove. Then, you eat it. Last, have a party!
— Khloe
First, you have to catch it. Next, you put it on a pan. Then, you cook the turkey. Last, you eat it!
— Madalyn
First, you buy a trke. Next, cook it. Then, take it out of the uvin. Last, eat it all!
— Keagan
First, put it in a pan. Next, put stuffing in the turkey. Then, put sensing on it anfd cook it. Last, you eat it!
— Madelynn
First, kill a turkey. Next, cook it. If you want put toppings on it. Then, put it on the table and pray. Last, have a party!
— Dawson
First, you put the turkey in the pan. Next, you put it in the uvin. Then, you cook it for 50 minutes. Last, you eat it!
— Sarah
First, you pump the turkey. Next, you stuff the turkey. Then, you cook the turkey for 2 hours. Last, you eat it all until it’s gone.
— Bentley
First, shoot it. Next, skin it. Then, you put it in the uvin for 10 minits. Last, take the bones out and eat it!
— Titan
First, you kech the turkey. Next, skin the turkey. Then, you cook the turkey. Last, you eat it!
— Payge
First, you go to the store to get the turcky. Next, you need an oven to roste it. Then, you need to take the bones out. Last, you poot him in an uven to cook the turcky. Last, you eat it.
— Nick
First, I seesin it. Next, I bake it. Then, I tace it out of the oven. Last, you eat it.
— Georgia
First, put the turkey in a pan. Next, put the turkey in the oven and put on the seasoning. Then, cook the turkey. Last, you can eat it!
— Kendra
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, put it on the table. Last eat it!
— Kaleb
First, stuff the trke. Next, you shed the skin. Then, you put it in the uvin. Last, eat it!
— Isaac
