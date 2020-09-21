SLIGO – A 56-year-old Sligo woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 29 at approximately 9:10 p.m. along Route 68 in Sligo.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Sherry Hutchinson Serafini was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.
While on patrol, police said they observed a Dodge Avenger, driven by Serafini, traveling south on Route 68 toward Sligo. The vehicle approached a one-lane construction zone, stopping an entire car length past the stop bar at the traffic signal.
Serafini continued south and was reportedly observed crossing the double yellow lines three times and the fog lines twice. She then came to another construction zone and again stopped way past the stop bar. A traffic stop was conducted at Madison and Market streets in Sligo.
According to court documents, Serafini had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. An odor of alcohol was also detected coming from the vehicle.
Serafini allegedly admitted to having three drinks. Tests at Clarion Hospital showed a blood alcohol content of 0.105 percent.
Charges were filed Sept. 15 by state police Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.