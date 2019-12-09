SLIGO – A 58-year-old Sligo woman was charged following an incident on Nov. 10 at approximately 12:20 a.m. in Sligo.
Bertha Mae Custer was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and one count each of failing to provide her license and proof of insurance on demand, failing to drive on the right side of the road and roadways laned for traffic, failing to stop at a stop sign, careless driving and failing to reduce high beams for oncoming traffic.
While patrolling along Huey Road, police said they began to follow a 2014 Kia Sorento, driven by Custer, and observed it fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Route 68 and Ridge Street.
The vehicle reportedly made a wide left turn and continued north along Route 68. Custer crossed the double yellow and fog lines multiple times, and failed to reduce her high beams to oncoming traffic while coming into Sligo. A traffic stop was conducted.
A strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle, and Custer was not able to provide her license or proof of insurance upon request.
Custer also showed signs of impairment while completing field sobriety and portable breath tests, police said.
She was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.158 percent.
Charges were filed Dec. 5 by state police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.