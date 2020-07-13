RIMERSBURG and MADISON TWP. – A 42-year-old Sligo woman was charged with harassment stemming from two separate incidents in Rimersburg Borough and Madison Township (Clarion County).
On June 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Rimersburg, Connie M. Zellefrow allegedly knocked Timothy Wyant, 49, to the ground at his Lawsonham Street home, causing his shirt to rip.
Zellefrow also swung at Wyant multiple times, resulting in Wyant calling 911.
In a separate Madison Township incident — along Route 68 — at approximately 4 p.m. on July 3, Zellefrow reportedly sent topless photos of Natoshia Marie Vickers, 32, of Rimersburg, which allegedly depict Vickers smoking meth.
All charges against Zellefrow were filed July 9 with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.