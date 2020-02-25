RAYBURN TWP. – A 39-year-old Sligo woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at approximately 8:35 a.m. along Route 28/66 in Rayburn Township.
While traveling south on Route 28/66, police said Amanda L. Short lost control of her 2004 Ford Explorer on the snow-covered roads. The vehicle fishtailed going up a hill and went off the roadway, striking an embankment. Following the impact, the SUV traveled slightly up the embankment and rolled onto its side before coming to a stop in the south lane.
Short was transported to ACMH for treatment of minor injuries.