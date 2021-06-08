SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly earned credits.

Local students include:

  • Hannah Adams of Hawthorn.
  • Jennifer Amsler of Parker.
  • William Andrews Mills of Clarion.
  • Nicholas Beightol of Shippenville.
  • Carly Best of Shippenville.
  • Samuel Boyden of East Brady.
  • Riley Campbell of New Bethlehem.
  • Morgan Clark of Strattanville.
  • Jada Codispot of East Brady.
  • Kendall Collwell of East Brady.
  • Marissa Critchlow of East Brady.
  • Ashley Cumberledge of Dayton.
  • Mia Daniels of Dayton.
  • Macy Defelice of Shippenville.
  • Lexi Douglas of Summerville.
  • Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
  • Natalie Glenn of Clarion.
  • Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
  • Alexa Hannold of Clarion.
  • Shane Krizmanich of Dayton.
  • Larissa Lauer of Shippenville.
  • Morgan McIntyre of Templeton.
  • Madison Moore of Mayport.
  • Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
  • Colton Rapp of Clarion.
  • Hope Spence of Oak Ridge.
  • Tracey Vega of East Brady.

