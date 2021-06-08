SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The dean’s list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly earned credits.
Local students include:
- Hannah Adams of Hawthorn.
- Jennifer Amsler of Parker.
- William Andrews Mills of Clarion.
- Nicholas Beightol of Shippenville.
- Carly Best of Shippenville.
- Samuel Boyden of East Brady.
- Riley Campbell of New Bethlehem.
- Morgan Clark of Strattanville.
- Jada Codispot of East Brady.
- Kendall Collwell of East Brady.
- Marissa Critchlow of East Brady.
- Ashley Cumberledge of Dayton.
- Mia Daniels of Dayton.
- Macy Defelice of Shippenville.
- Lexi Douglas of Summerville.
- Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
- Natalie Glenn of Clarion.
- Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
- Alexa Hannold of Clarion.
- Shane Krizmanich of Dayton.
- Larissa Lauer of Shippenville.
- Morgan McIntyre of Templeton.
- Madison Moore of Mayport.
- Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
- Colton Rapp of Clarion.
- Hope Spence of Oak Ridge.
- Tracey Vega of East Brady.