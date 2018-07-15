JUNIOR LEAGUE
STATE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 5,
FAIRCHANCE 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys;310;000;1;—;5
Fairchance;111;000;0;—3
St. Marys—5
Morgan Wolf ss 4120, Olivia Eckels 2b 4210, Kendall Young p 3222, Caityn Vollmer c 4001, Joey Forster lf-1b-lf 4021, Janelle Krug 3b 4021, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2000, Ava Buzard rf-spr 1000, Lauren Mosier rf 2000, Tessa Fledderman lf 1010, Emma Sorg cf 3010. Totals: 32-5-11-5.
Fairchance—3
Shayla Reynolds ss-p 3110, Rylea Hlatky cf-ss 2111, Payton Vitikacs 3b 3000, Kami Franks 2b 3000, Lily Wilson p-cf 3110, Kyleigh Polish-Angelo 1b 3000, Cara Neino lf 3000, DJ Thomas rf 3010, Karli Myers c 3000. Totals: 26-3-4-1.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Fairchance 2. LOB: St. Marys 7, Fairchance 3. DP: St. Marys 0, Fairchance 2. 2B: Wolf, Young; Wilson. 3B: Reynolds. HR: Young. SF: Hlatky. HBP: Young (by Wilson). SB: Wolf; Hlatky 2, Vitikacs.
Pitching
Fairchance: Lily Wilson-1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Shayla Reynolds-6 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO,.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Wilson.
