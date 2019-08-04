MINOR LEAGUE
EASTERN REGION
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS (PA) 7,
NEW JERSEY 2
Score by Innings
New Jersey;200;000;—;2
St. Marys;023;02x;—;7
New Jersey—2
Eliah O'Neil p-3b-ss 4120, Jessica Shoenfeldt lf-p-3b 3100, Gabby Sabol 1b 4010, Hayley Bustos cf 3012, Mara Halpin ss-2b 3010, Kiera Pirini c 3000, Ryan Penzoni 2b 2010, Lucy Canuso lf 1000, Adrian Cepeda 3b 0000. Lexi Lopez 3b 2010, Katie Murphy rf 1000, Riley Bustos rf 2000. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
St. Marys—7
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3120, Calleigh Buzard c 3110, Molly Hanslovan ss 3111, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 3123, Giuliana Muccio rf 3000, Alexa Uhl lf 1000, Sophia Surra lf 1000, Sidney Reider cf 1100, Maddie Lanzel cf 1000, Alison Mertz 3b 1110, Zoe Romanic 1b 1000. Totals: 24-7-8-4.
Errors: New Jersey 4. St. Marys 2. LOB: New Jersey 10, St. Marys 2. HBP: Cepeda (by Eckels). SB: O'Neil 2, Shoenfeldt, H. Bustos; Eckels.
Pitching
New Jersey: Eliah O'Neil-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Jessica Shoenfeldt-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB 1 SO.
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Shoenfeldt.