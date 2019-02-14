Girls
DuBOIS 101,
ST. MARYS 79
200 medley relay - 1. St. Marys (Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Sami Geci, Lucy Anthony), 2:03.53, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
200 freestyle - 1. Allyson Andrulonis (D), 2:14.00, 2. Hoffman (S), 3. Truesdale (D).
200 IM - 1. Lucy Anthony (S), 2:27.13, 2. Dressler (D), 3. Cornelius (D).
50 freestyle - 1. Camryn Bauer (S), 2. Stainbrook (D), 3. Reynolds (S).
1-meter diving - 1. Kassandra Sorg (S), 176.50, 2. Vavala (S).
100 butterfly - 1. Jessica Brant (D), 1:07.54, 2. Anthony (S), 3. Stainbrook (D).
100 freestyle - 1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 59.21, 2. Wingard (D), 3. Ehrensberger (S).
500 freestyle - 1. Alayna Cornelius (D), 5:55.77, 2. Andrulonis (D), 3. Hoffman (S).
200 freestyle relay - 1. St. Marys (Jade Reynolds, Taylor Ehrensberger, Lucy Anthony, Camryn Bauer), 1:50.03, 2. DuBois, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke - 1. Abby Dressler (D), 1:08.46, 2. Gregory (D), 3. Reynolds (S).
100 breaststroke - 1. Camryn Bauer (S), 1:14.09, 2. Horner (D), 3. Wingard (D).
400 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Alayna Cornelius, Ashley Usaitis, Trista Truesdale, Rayna Fenstermacher), 4:09.62, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois.
Boys
DuBOIS 95,
ST. MARYS 60
200 medley relay - 1. St. Marys (Jacob Ingram, Jacob Koss, Nathan McAnany, Kevin Kuhar), 1:51.82, 2. DuBois.
200 freestyle - 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 1:53.10, 2. Koss (S), 3. Stevens (D).
200 IM - 1. Nathan McAnany (S), 2:15.61, 2. Wayne (D), 3. Deemer (D).
50 freestyle - 1. Kevin Kuhar (S), 23.33, 2. Wells (D), 3. Singler (D).
100 butterfly - 1. Nathan McAnany (S), 55.84, 2. Fenstermacher (D), 3. Wells (D).
100 freestyle - 1. Kevin Kuhar (S), 51.97, 2. Wayne (D), 3. Deemer (D).
500 freestyle - 1. Jacob Ingram (S), 6:11.16, 2. Drahushak (D), 3. Wells (D).
200 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala), 1:35.64, 2. St. Marys, 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke - 1. Ian Meterko (D), 59.96, 2. Gwizdala (D), 3. Ingram (S).
100 breaststroke - 1. Jacob Koss (S), 1:06.66, 2. Stevens (D), 3. Roemer (D).
400 freestyle relay - 1. DuBois (Tucker Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Logan Wells, Kolton Gwizdala), 3:35.87, 2. DuBois.
