Sending a big thank you to our small-town community and local businesses who donated supplies, items for the Chinese auction, cash donations and volunteering of time to make the fundraiser for Donna Kemmer a huge success.
It is very humbling to know that in our neighbor’s time of need our small community and local business owners could come together in a big way. We are small-town proud!
The generosity and support we were given was very much appreciated.
AUTUMN BERFIELD
On Behalf Of
The Shannondale
Community Neighbors