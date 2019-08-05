I was born and raised in a small town in Western Pennsylvania. As a young boy, I had no idea what the larger world around me held in store. I was too busy taking advantage of the many wonders and opportunities around me, experiences that required only time and friends. Life was simple in my small town — population 1,100 or so, one blinking yellow light, a Five and Dime store, several small grocery stores (one owned by my uncle Marion), at least four barber shops (we all got our hair cut frequently back then), a Ford dealership, a Chevy dealership, and a movie theater. As a town, we looked forward to the Memorial Day parade and service, the carnival coming to town, and the start of a new football season.
I walked or rode my bike to school from first grade until I got my driver’s license at age 16. Summers were spent at the community-run playground only a few hundred feet from my front porch. Mr. Vidunas, my high school history teacher and football coach, a wonderful educator and mentor, organized our playground activities. We placed baseball, held marble tournaments, and went on bus trips every week to a neighboring town’s community swimming pool. It was there I learned to dive from a high board. It was the late 50’s and early 60’s and we were all relatively immune to the events taking place outside our small town.
Our world was our small town. We rode our bikes without the benefit of a helmet, frequently at high rates of speed down steep hills, never worrying about the consequences. We were explorers, venturing into the woods around us, swinging on tree vines into creeks and streams, and throwing ourselves from the tops of trees using only the branches to break our fall. We climbed fruit trees and ate cherries and apples until we got sick. We built forts in the woods and played soldier or cowboys and Indians. We played baseball, football or basketball regardless of the season. On many occasions my friends and I would chip the ice off my driveway to make a basketball court — never caring if the ball was too cold to bounce. No obstacle could deter our play.
We built snow forts to shield us in snowball fights, only to have the older boys bring them crashing down with their snowballs made of ice. We went to the town theater on Saturday morning to watch the latest western for the whopping price of a quarter. My two best friends and I would play chess for hours in an old trailer in Jack’s back yard. We were masters of our universe, oblivious to everything around us. We were emboldened and not enslaved by our surroundings.
There was no crime to speak of. Few if any locked their doors. As kids, we walked or rode our bikes everywhere we needed or wanted to go. We would leave home early in the morning to play and return home in time for dinner. There were no cell pones to check out whereabouts, but my mother knew she could just open the front door and yell my name or call one of my friend’s mothers to track me down. We played until there was no more daylight and frequently had sleep outs in tents set up in someone’s backyard. We had little concept of time. When it was finally time to come inside, I read books or played with my baseball cards or toy soldiers. My worldly treasures were kept in empty cigar boxes on a bedroom shelf.
By the time high school rolled around, I became more aware of the events taking place outside my small town. It was the late 60’s. Our military involvement in Vietnam was ratcheting up and there was considerable opposition to the war at home. The social and political climate was in a state of disarray. There were race riots in many of our cities. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated. There were Black Panthers and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) on our college campuses. There was violence on the streets of Los Angeles, on our campuses, and at our political conventions. It was a time of great social unrest and chance. Although we were more insulated in our small town, we couldn’t hide from the nightly news or the knowledge that someone’s son had been killed in Vietnam. It all came home to me when a young man who grew up on my street, the other brother of one of my friends, was listed as missing in action only a few weeks into his tour of duty. Not even my small town could protect us from the bigger world.
I did daydream in my small town. I dreamed of going away to college, exploring the world, going to law school, and finding my place in the world. As a practical matter, I left my small town for good when I went away to college. I didn’t realize or understand then that who I was and who I would become was shaped by my small town. Since leaving, I have gone on to accomplish many of my life’s goals, but I never forgot where I came from or the many people who loved me, molded my character and values, and educated me. I may not have had the opportunities that other kids my age had, but I never felt slighted, less worthy, or less important.
My daughters didn’t have the experience I had growing up in a small town. They grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. and Southeastern Virginia. They grew up in highly populated areas with heavy traffic, locked doors and crime. Much of their early life was spent playing organized sports, taking dance classes, watching cable television and learning how to use computers and cell phones, things that were foreign to me growing up. Early life for them was far more complex and complicated than anything I experienced as a young man. They never experienced, nor could they ever truly know or appreciate, the joy and innocence of growing up in a small town. They are now adults and have successful careers of their own and I know they have pleasant memories of their childhood, but I can’t help but wish they had known and experienced some of the things I enjoyed in my formative years.
”You Can’t Go Home Again” is a novel by Thomas Wolfe, an early 20th Century American novelist. I have only gone home a handful of times over the last 45 years. My last visit was to attend a memorial service and to bury the ashes of my sister, Emmy, who passed away too early in life. She, like me, left our hometown when she went away to college. She too lived in several different cities across America. She too enjoyed the opportunity to travel abroad and experience the world. But, when it came time for her mortal remains to lie at rest, she chose our hometown in Western Pennsylvania as her final resting place. She came home again because our hometown is who she was.
I don’t know how many more years I will rise to face a new day. I don’t know what God has planned for me. I don’t know where my life and God will take me tomorrow or the next day. What I do know is what my sister knew — I am and always will be from a small town — Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.