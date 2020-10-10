SMICKSBURG – The 2020 Smicksburg Fall Festival was deemed a success on Oct. 3-4 despite being held on a somewhat smaller scale this year.
Now in its 31st year, the event drew normal-size crowds, according to craft vendors and year-round specialty shops in the small northern Indiana County community near Dayton. Smicksburg is well known for its concentration of handcrafted furniture and pottery makers.
A new addition to the festival was a Civil War encampment presented by two groups from Blair and Cambria counties, the 125th Pennsylvania Infantry and the 55th Virginia. Reenactors set up camp in an open field behind the Smicksburg Specialty Shops, a shopping-center type arrangement featuring Time Works gift shop, Wood Lodge Winery’s storefront and the Country Junction restaurant.
Doak Marasco, the colonel of the 125th Pennsylvania Infantry, said, “We had an open weekend and thought that the Smicksburg festival would make a great opportunity to show the kind of camp our ancestors lived in during the war.”
His Confederate counterpart, Capt. Don Cannoria, a captain with the 55th Virginia, said that his own ancestors fought for the Union. The original unit haled from Essex County on the Northern Neck of Virginia.
While there were not many visitors strolling through the lines of canvas tents and tidy cooking fires on Sunday afternoon, there were several reenactors performing camp duties, not all of them men and not all of them adults. Two or three female members and one small girl stood in as camp followers, women who often accompanied the armies of both sides, serving as laundresses, cooks and nurses for minor ailments.
Fortunately, the weather cooperated, giving the reenactors and craftspeople in town a couple days of mild temperatures and no precipitation. There was plenty of free parking throughout the somewhat scattered festival area reaching from Smicksburg Furniture to the end of Kittanning Street on the other side of town.
The only sign of the times appeared on a restaurant door, saying essentially, “If you do not wear a mask, that is fine. If you do, that is great. Just keep your differences outside.”