DuBOIS — A local man recently finished off a historic “quadruple trophy” in the woods this fall that will make him part of legendary tales going forward when it comes to hunting in the state of Pennsylvania.
That man — Wes Smith, 42, of Treasure Lake — bagged an elk, bear, buck and turkey in less than a two-month span from Sept. 14 to Nov. 4. And, he did so by getting all four while hunting on public land in the Tri-County Area.
Smith made history in beginning his journey towards the quadruple, as he became the first person ever in Pennsylvania to legally kill an elk with a bow on Sept. 14 — the opening day of the first-ever archery season for elk in the state.
He downed the sow at 7:30 a.m. while hunting with friends Josh Gertz, Kyle Bish and Cory Sholes in the Benezette area in Elk County.
Just over a month later, Smith downed a bear on the final day (Oct. 26) of the state’s first-ever inline muzzleloader season for bear from about 11-13 yards away.
That left Smith needing a buck and turkey to finish off the quadruple, and he bagged those two just two days a part on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4, respectively. He downed the 8-point buck with a bow and the turkey with an inline muzzleloader to become the first hunter in state history to harvest all four in the manner in which he did.
Smith bagged the bear, buck and turkey while hunting in Jefferson County in the Reynoldsville area.
“Other people have done it with a rifle, but a lot of people started talking and the Game Commission made a big deal about it since I was the first to get an elk with a bow,” said Smith. “People are calling this the quadruple trophy. The kicker of this is, last year I got the triple crown — a buck, a bear and a turkey.”
Smith got the bear and buck with a bow last year and used a shotgun to bag the turkey.
“Last year I got a buck and bear with bow and to get both again this year, with the elk on top of that, made it even more special,” said Smith. “It’s an honor, and I’m really proud of the past two years. It’s not an easy thing to do. I’ve spent countless hours in the woods as part of this, but luck plays as much a role in it as anything.
“I had a little luck in getting the elk tag (on the first try). There were like 23,000 or 24,000 applicants (for the first-ever archery season) and they only drew 15 tags. Everyone I talked to has applied for it (elk tag in rifle season) for 20 years. For me to get that, plus kill the first elk, that’s why everyone is making a big deal about it.”
Smith said he downed the elk from about 58 yards with several bulls 13-15 yards away from him bugling their heads off.
“I was practicing (shots) weeks on end, and people told me before I even did it that it (shot) had to be 60-65 yards,” said Smith. “That’s a heck of a shot through the woods with a bow.
“After I shot it, we called Jeremy Banfield who is the head of the elk biologists for the Game Commission and he said I had first reported kill. I kept in contact with him, and he was like what if you get all of them. That would be be awesome.
“After I shot the bear and I called him, and then I called him when I got the buck and he said, ‘I can’t even believe it.’ Normally, someone would get elk (with a rifle) or get one or two of the others. But to kill all four of them already (within two months of each other) is really something.”
Of the four animals, Smith pointed to one as the toughest to get.
“A bear is the hardest one,” he said. “They made it easier this year with the inline (muzzleloader) and the season being longer (5 days). You have to remember, for how many years bear rifle was only open for three days. Then they opened it up a couple years ago for archery and it was one day, then two days and (eventually) three days.
“I sat all day long for first three years of (bear) archery season and never even saw as much of a tweety bird. Where they (bear) are at, there is no patterning them. It’s more luck of the draw. Weather also plays a big part, and a they don’t like be out in bright sun because of their eyes. Plus, if you get a little bit of wind they pick you up.
“The other three are easier to pattern. A bear has no pattern. He may be here one day and then make a circle and be three miles away for next the two days. A bear kind of roams where the food is at. When it comes to a turkey, you can put a trail camera out and figure out where they are at.”
Smith said the bear was a real challenge this season.
“We played cat and mouse all week long until Saturday morning,” said Smith. “I was more discouraged most of the days because I was out there sitting all day and not seeing a thing. I had multiple trail cams set up and had pictures of him. The one night I left at 7 p.m. and he came out at 7:05. I think he was sleeping in the corn field.
“Then that Saturday morning I looked across that field and saw him. I was like you have to be kidding me right now. I sat there for a week, and had all these pictures of him coming right before me at light or right after me at dark. I finally got him that morning as he was going back out into the corn field.”
Hunting is something Smith has loved to do since he was a young boy.
“My dad got me started,” he said. “I have all kind of pictures of my dad taking me out at 7, 8 years old. We spent hours upon hours and days upon days trapping, hunting, fishing and I just kind of got into it more and more and more from there.
“I’ve hunted and trapped my whole life. I mean, my basement is full of animals. I never got into it (for notoriety), but it’s gotten to that point now.”
Unlike some of his friends who venture to other states often to hunt, Smith spends a large part of his time hunting in state.
“I go out of state turkey hunting,” he said. “I love hunting turkeys, and next year I’m going out to Wyoming elk hunting. But, I have my own business and almost 85 employees. I own a timber business, a landscape business and a construction business. My time is limited to take off for a long time. That’s why I hunt PA so hard. I’ll go out in the morning, then go to work and then go back out (after work).
“That was kind of the thing before. I own my own property, and people are always like, you own your own property and shoot them (animals) all on your own private property.
“That’s what’s so special about this. I got all four on public lands this year. To me, we’re sitting on some of the best hunting (lands) around right here if you put the right time into it. Hunting is like anything else in life, what you put into it it what you get out of it.”
And, Smith has certainly got more than his share and rewards out hunting over the years.