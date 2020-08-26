ORRVILLE, Ohio – With people eating at home more often, and still watching their expenses, sales of products from the J.M. Smucker Co. are soaring.
Smucker, which operates a peanut butter factory in New Bethlehem, reported on Tuesday that sales are up 11 percent during the company’s first quarter which ended July 31.
Based in Orrville, Ohio, Smucker said Tuesday that it is raising its full-year guidance, increasing its expected adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year to $8.20 to $8.60 a share from the previous guidance of $7.90 a share to $8.30 a share.
For the first quarter ended July 31, net income rose to $237 million, or $2.08 a share, the company said. That’s up from $154.6 million, or $1.36 a share in the year-ago quarter for the company.
“I am incredibly proud and thankful for our employees, who have adapted quickly to deliver strong results and serve our constituents in an environment marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest. We continue to ensure employee safety and well-being, support the communities where we do business, and provide a steady, quality supply of food for consumers and their pets,” said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations, particularly for the coffee and consumer foods portfolios. Consumers continued to seek out trusted and iconic brands as we achieved strong growth across nearly all our categories. This exceptional performance highlights the strength of our portfolio, the potential of our consumer-centric growth strategy, and our commitment to operate with financial discipline.”
“We expect continued momentum in the second quarter and are pleased to raise our full-year guidance.”
The company said that net sales increased 11 percent, driven by favorable volume/mix across all the company’s retail businesses, supported by increased at-home consumption for the U.S. Retail Coffee and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segments, partially offset by reduced volume/mix for the Away From Home business.
According to a report on CNN, while Smucker’s brands Folgers and Jif posted respective sales increases of 13 percent and 14 percent for the quarter, the brands seeing the largest growth were Smucker’s at 25 percent, Uncrustables at 35 percent and baking mainstay Crisco, at 50 percent.
“More consumers are purchasing our brands, they’re repeating purchases at a higher rate, and they’re spending more than they were before,” CEO Mark Smucker told analysts Tuesday.