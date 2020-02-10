STATE COLLEGE — New Hampshire’s presidential primaries today may be impacted by predicted snowy weather, according to AccuWeather meteorologists in State College.
Meteorologist Brett Rossio said New Hampshire has had a rather warm winter season so far, with cities like Concord reaching up to 8 F above average.
"It's been a relatively warm winter, basically across much of the east," Rossio said.
However, the rising temperatures are expected to shift for the primaries on Tuesday, hovering in the 30s F.
"It's not going to be brutally cold by any means, but it'll be chilly," he said.
A weak storm riding along the southern New England coast will bring precipitation into the area on Tuesday and while precipitation will be generally light, snow is certainly a possibility for much of the state.
Rossio predicts that any precipitation that occurs will be in the form of light snow in the late afternoon through the evening, and could continue into the night.
"Early in the day, rain and snow showers will be less widespread, and mainly confined to the southwestern part of the state," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
"If you want to ensure you wait to vote in dry conditions, the earlier you go the better," Benz added.
Throughout the day precipitation will spread north and east. The mountains, and most of central and northern New Hampshire can expect snow, while southern parts of the state may have rain mixing with snow.
In the evening when people start to get out of work, the snow could affect road conditions.
According to research conducted by AccuWeather in 2016 that analyzed weather trends and its correlation to voting data, difficult weather conditions, including winter weather, can affect voter turnout with swing voters especially.
Research shows that women are less likely to vote when conditions are colder, and voters between the ages of 18-24 are more likely to vote when the weather is warm and sunny, which could affect Sanders' numbers, as he is the popular candidate among young voters.
In the Iowa caucus results, Pete Buttigieg received 13 delegates and 26.2 percent of the votes, compared to Sanders' 12 delegates and 26.1 percent of the votes. However, several news outlets, including the Associated Press, were unable to declare a clear winner because of inconsistencies in this year's process.
Prior to the Iowa caucus, Sanders held the lead with 24 percent, followed closely by Buttigieg at 20 percent, according to a study from Monmouth University.
However, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University Poll, Buttigieg actually trails by just one point at 23 percent, with the margin between him and other candidates being more than 10 points.
FiveThirtyEight's live polling average chart shows Sanders holds a lead in the state polls as of noon on Saturday, which he has held onto this chart since overtaking Biden on Jan. 16.
With young voters, Sanders has a significant lead with 42 percent, while Buttigieg trails with 11 percent. With voters over 50, the numbers are more closely tied; however, Sanders still leads with 23 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 21 percent.
"(The Iowa Caucus) won't tell you to a great extent who will win the nomination, let alone the presidency," Drake University political science professor and longtime political analyst Dennis Goldford previously told AccuWeather. "They have a better chance to tell you who will not win the nomination. In other words, if you don’t do well in Iowa in the past at least, your money dries up, it’s hard to continue."
In the 2016 election, Clinton won New Hampshire — the smallest swing state — by less than one point, according to Politico.
276,385 people in the state are registered as Democrats, compared to 288,464 that are registered as Republicans. The vast majority of voters in the state — 415,871 — are undeclared.
While the last presidential election was a close call, both of the state's congressional districts went Democratic in the 2018 midterms and the most recent elections have given the Democrats senate seats.