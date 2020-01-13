BROCKWAY — A few changes were made in Snyder Township during the supervisors’ annual organizational meeting Jan. 6. Supervisor Mike Holt was elected as chairperson and the vice-chairperson position was passed along to Tom Sedlock. Ron “Poke” Freemer was elected to the third seat in the township at last fall’s election.
Mary Fremer will continue as secretary-treasurer; Joe Puhala as Roadmaster; Terry Fustine as emergency management director; Ross Ferraro of the firm of Ferraro, Kruk, & Ferraro will serve as solicitor; Hess & Fisher of Clearfield as engineers; and Steve Varischetti as the member of the Vacancy Board. Emerson Turnbull will serve as both the Code Enforcement and Health Officer.
S&T Bank will continue to serve as the depository for the township checking account; First Commonwealth Bank will handle the liquid fuel checking account; while approval was continued for savings accounts using PLIGIT/PRIME where the township anticipates much higher interest rates than the local banks can offer.
The supervisors will meet monthly on the last Thursday throughout the year; except for November and December due to conflicts with the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
At the organizational meeting of the township auditors, all actions of the supervisors were verified and approved for the coming year. The supervisors’ pay scale for special meetings and for road inspections will be increased from $15.95 to $16.20 per hour in accord with a 50¢ per hour increase for all township hourly employees. The regular monthly-meeting pay for supervisors has been increased to $100. The auditors also gave gave their vote of approval to the annual $10,000 budget for the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee with $324 as Snyder Township’s share. Mary Fremer was named as the regular voting delegate.
The mileage rate for private vehicles outside the immediate area was set at 57.5¢ per mile in accordance with IRS rates and will be adjusted if IRS rates change during the year. Audit sessions will begin in mid-January and continue weekly through February and into March as needed.
The next scheduled regular meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors was set for Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Township Building along Route 28 South of Brockway. The public is invited to attend.