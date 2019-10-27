My name is John Johnston and I am a Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration. Every month we receive questions from people on all aspects of the Social Security program. I offer this column to share some of those questions and answers with the readers and to strengthen their understanding of Social Security. To contact Social Security by phone, call 1-800-772-1213 or visit our website at www.socialsecurity.gov
Question: I served in the military, and I’ll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?
Answer: You can get both Social Security retirement benefits and military retirement at the same time. Generally, we don’t reduce your Social Security benefits because of your military benefits. When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/applyonline. This is the fastest and easiest way to apply. For your convenience, you can always save your progress during your application and complete it later. We thank you for your military service!
Question: How are my retirement benefits calculated?
Answer: Your Social Security benefits are based on earnings averaged over your lifetime. Your actual earnings are first adjusted or “indexed” to account for changes in average wages since the year the earnings were received. Then we calculate your average monthly indexed earnings during the 35 years in which you earned the most. We apply a formula to these earnings and arrive at your basic benefit. This is the amount you would receive at your full retirement age. You may be able to estimate your benefit by using our Retirement Estimator, which offers estimates based on your Social Security earnings. You can find the Retirement Estimator at www.socialsecurity.gov/estimator.
Question: I know that Social Security’s full retirement age is gradually rising to 67. But does this mean the “early” retirement age will also go up by two years, from age 62 to 64?
Answer: No. While it is true that under current law the full retirement age is gradually rising from 65 to 67, the “early” retirement age remains at 62. Keep in mind, however, that taking early retirement reduces your benefit amount. For more information about Social Security benefits, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/planners/retire.
Question: I want to estimate my retirement benefit at several different ages. Is there a way to do that?
Answer: Use our Retirement Estimator at www.socialsecurity.gov/estimator to get an instant, personalized retirement benefit estimate based on current law and your earnings record. The Retirement Estimator, which also is available in Spanish, lets you create additional “what if” retirement scenarios based on different income levels and “stop work” ages.
Question: Why doesn’t my estimate using the Retirement Estimator take into account my work as a teacher? I’ve worked for 20 years for the state and thought it would count.
Answer: If you work for a state or local government agency — including a school system, college, or university — your earnings may not be covered by Social Security. If you are covered only by your state or local pension plan and you don’t pay Social Security taxes, your earnings won’t be shown on your Social Security record. (Your record will show your Medicare wages if you pay into that program.) For information on how your pension from non-covered state or local employment may affect the amount of your Social Security benefit, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2/wep-chart.htm.
Question: My father receives Social Security retirement benefits and I will be in charge of his estate when he dies. Should that occur, do I need to report his death to Social Security or will benefits automatically stop?
Answer: When your father dies, please notify Social Security as soon as possible at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Another person, such as a spouse, may be eligible for survivors benefits based on his record. Also, we might be able to pay a one-time payment of $255 to help with funeral expenses. We suggest reading a copy of our online publication, How Social Security Can Help You When A Family Member Dies, at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10008.html.
Question: I’ve decided I want to retire. Now what do I do?
Answer: The fastest and easiest way to apply for retirement benefits is to go to www.socialsecurity.gov/retireonline. Use our online application to apply for Social Security retirement or spouses benefits. To do so, you must:
• Be at least 61 years and 9 months old;
• Want to start your benefits in the next four months; and
• Live in the United States or one of its commonwealths or territories.
Question: Can I delay my retirement benefits and receive benefits as a spouse only? How does that work?
Answer: It depends on your date of birth. If you were born on or before 01/01/1954 and your spouse is receiving Social Security benefits, you can apply for retirement benefits on your spouse’s record as long as you are at your full retirement age. You then will earn delayed retirement credits up to age 70, as long as you do not collect benefits on your own work record. Later, when you do begin receiving benefits on your own record, those payments could very well be higher than they would have been otherwise. If your spouse is also full retirement age and does not receive benefits, your spouse will have to apply for benefits and request the payments be suspended. Then you can receive benefits on your spouse’s Social Security record. If you were born on or after 01/02/1954 and wish to receive benefits, you must file for all benefits for which you are eligible. Social Security will determine the benefits you are eligible for and pay you accordingly. For individuals born on or after 01/02/1954, there is no longer an option to select which benefit you would like to receive, even beyond your full retirement age. Widows are an exception, as they can choose to take their deceased spouse’s benefit without filing for their own. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Question: I’m reaching my full retirement age and thinking about retiring early next year. When is the best time of year to apply for Social Security benefits?
Answer: You can apply as early as four months before when you want your monthly benefits to begin. To apply, just go to www.socialsecurity.gov/applytoretire. Applying online for retirement benefits from the convenience of your home or office is secure and can take as little as 15 minutes. It’s so easy!
Question: My aunt became mentally disabled as a result of a car accident. Does Social Security have a special program for people who are obviously physically or mentally disabled?
Answer: Social Security is committed to providing benefits quickly to applicants who are severely disabled. Through our Compassionate Allowances program, we can quickly identify diseases and other medical conditions that qualify, based on minimal objective medical information, and that allow us to make payments much sooner than the usual review process allows. Compassionate Allowances is not a separate program from the Social Security disability insurance or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs. People who don’t meet the Compassionate Allowances criteria will still have their medical conditions reviewed by Social Security. Learn more about our Compassionate Allowances at www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.
Question: How do I apply for disability benefits? How long does it take to get a decision after I apply for disability benefits?
Answer: You can apply for disability benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/. To get a decision on your disability application usually takes three-to-five months. The time frame can vary depending on:
• The nature of your disability;
• How quickly we can get your medical evidence from your doctor or other medical source;
• Whether it’s necessary to send you for a medical examination; and
• Whether we review your application for quality purposes.
Create or sign in to your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to check your claim status.
Question: I am expecting a child and will be out of work for six months. Can I qualify for short-term disability?
Answer: No. Social Security pays only for total disability—conditions that render you unable to work and are expected to last for at least a year or end in death. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability, including benefits while on maternity leave.
Question: I have been getting Social Security disability benefits for many years. I’m about to hit my full retirement age. What will happen to my disability benefits?
Answer: When you reach “full retirement age,” we will switch you from disability to retirement benefits. But you won’t even notice the change because your benefit amount will stay the same. It’s just that when you reach retirement age, we consider you to be a “retiree” and not a disability beneficiary. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Question: I need to apply for disability benefits. Where do I start?
Answer: Begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit. You can find it online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm or you can request a copy by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The Disability Starter Kit will help you prepare for your application and interview. When you are ready, you can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/applyfordisability or make an appointment to apply in person at a local Social Security office. Remember, our online disability application is convenient and secure. Don’t stand in line, go online at www.socialsecurity.gov.
Question: My husband has been in poor health for some time and doctors have recently diagnosed him with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)–commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I’ve heard Social Security has a “fast track” for some people who are disabled. Would you tell me about it?
Answer: We have two processes to “fast track” applications for disability benefits. Our Compassionate Allowances initiative allows us to fast track certain cases of individuals with very severe disabilities. There are dozens of different types of disabilities that qualify for this expedited decision, including ALS, and that list continues to expand. Learn more about Compassionate Allowances and see the full list of conditions at www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.
Another way we speed up decisions is with our Quick Disability Determinations initiative, which uses technology to identify applicants who have the most severe disabilities and allows us to expedite our decisions on those cases. Read more about Quick Disability Determinations at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityresearch/qdd.htm.
Question: I am 57 years old and I currently receive Social Security disability benefits. Can I still get my regular Social Security retirement benefits when I reach full retirement age?
Answer: If you are still receiving Social Security disability benefits when you reach your full retirement age, we will automatically switch you from disability benefits to retirement benefits at that point. The money amount will remain the same. For more information on disability benefits , visit www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/disability.
Question: I get Social Security because of a disability. How often will my case be reviewed to determine if I’m still eligible?
Answer: How often we review your medical condition depends on how severe it is and the likelihood it will improve. Your award notice tells you when you can expect your first review using the following terminology:
• Medical improvement expected—If your condition is expected to improve within a specific time, your first review will be six to 18 months after you started getting disability benefits.
• Medical improvement possible—If improvement in your medical condition is possible, your case will be reviewed about every three years.
• Medical improvement not expected—If your medical condition is unlikely to improve, your case will be reviewed about once every five to seven years.
For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Question: I know you need to have limited resources to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). But what is considered a resource?
Answer: Resources are things you own that you can use for support. They include cash, real estate, personal belongings, bank accounts, stocks, and bonds. To be eligible for SSI a person must have no more than $2,000 in countable resources. A married couple must have no more than $3,000 in countable resources. If you own resources over the SSI limit, you may be able to get SSI benefits while trying to sell the resources. Not all of your resources count toward the SSI resource limit. For example:
• The home you live in and the land it’s on do not count.
• Your personal effects and household goods do not count.
• Life insurance policies may not count, depending on their value.
• Your car usually does not count.
• Burial plots for you and members of your immediate family do not count.
• Up to $1,500 in burial funds for you and up to $1,500 in burial funds for your spouse may not count.
• If you are blind or have a disability, some items may not count if you plan to use them to work or earn extra income.
You may also wish to read our material on “resources” in the booklet, Understanding SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm.
Question: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?
Answer: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling or visiting your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.socialsecurity.gov/deposit.
Question: Is it true that a person can own a home and still be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits?
Answer: Yes. A person who owns a home and lives in that home can be eligible for SSI benefits. Although there is an asset limit for people to qualify for SSI, some things don’t count toward that limit, such as a house, a vehicle, and some funds set aside for burial expenses. To learn more about SSI and the eligibility requirements, browse our booklet, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/11000.html.
Question: My 15-year-old sister has been blind since birth. I think she should apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), but my parents think because she’s a minor, they’re responsible for her and she won’t qualify. Who is right?
Answer: To qualify for SSI, an individual must meet certain income and resource limits. Since your sister is a minor, some of your parents’ income and resources will determine whether your sister is eligible for SSI. Once your sister turns 18, their income and resources won’t be considered when deciding her eligibility and payment amount. Tell your parents they can check at any Social Security office to see if your sister qualifies. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
Question: I’m on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and live with my two brothers in an apartment. My SSI payment is cut by one-third because the Social Security office says I don’t pay enough of the household expenses. How much of the expenses must I pay in order to get the full SSI rate?
Answer: Under the rules of the program, you must be paying an equal share of the expenses. Because there are three of you in the household, you must pay one-third of the expenses. If you are not paying an equal share of the rent, utilities, groceries, and other household expenses, your SSI payment must be reduced. To learn more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.
Question: Can I get both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security benefits based on my disability?
Answer: Many people eligible for Social Security disability benefits also may be eligible for SSI. The disability decision for one program is the same as it is for the other, but you must meet additional resource and income limits to qualify for SSI benefits. Learn all about SSI and whether or not you may qualify by reading the publication, You May Be Able To Get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/11069.html.
Question: I’m 38 years old and have been approved to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability benefits. I was surprised to learn that my payment will be reduced because I live with my mom. Why’s that?
Answer: SSI is a needs-based program, so any other income you receive—including non-monetary income such as help with your bills or other expenses—can have an effect on your benefit payment. Your SSI payments may be reduced if you are receiving food, shelter, or monetary assistance. If you move, or if the situation in your mom’s household changes, be sure to contact Social Security. For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
Question: How do I report a change of address if I’m getting Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?
Answer: A person receiving SSI must report any change of address by calling our toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), or by visiting a local office within 10 days after the month the change occurs. You cannot complete a change of address online. You should report your new address to Social Security so you can continue to get mail from Social Security when necessary, even if you get your benefits electronically by direct deposit or Direct Express. Learn more about SSI at www.socialsecurity.gov/ssi.
Question: If I receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) disability, what is the effect on my benefits when I take seasonal work?
Answer: Even a small amount of earned wages can cause a deduction in your SSI payment. However, it takes substantial work to make your benefits stop. In many cases, we will deduct approved work expenses to determine your SSI payment amount. In most cases, you can continue to receive your medical coverage for up to two years after you begin working. We have several publications on SSI, including Reporting Your Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income, available at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs. For more information, call us toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/ssi/wage-reporting.html.
Question: I’m 65, not ready to retire, but I want to apply for my Medicare coverage. How can I do that?
Answer: The easiest and most convenient way is to apply online. Use our online application to sign up for Medicare. It takes less than 10 minutes. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you’re done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if we need more information. You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It’s convenient, quick, and easy. There’s no need to drive to a local Social Security office or wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. Get started today at www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare.
Question: I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?
Answer: If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Question: I didn’t enroll in Medicare Part B back when my Part A started a few years ago. Can I enroll now?
Answer: It depends. The general enrollment period for Medicare Part B, medical insurance, begins January 1 and runs through March 31. Keep in mind that although there is no monthly premium for Medicare Part A, there will be a premium for your Medicare Part B. In most cases, that premium goes up each 12-month period you were eligible for it and elected not to enroll. If you are covered by a group healthcare plan based on your employment or the employment of a spouse, you may qualify for a special enrollment. Special enrollments may be processed at any point during the year, but require proof of coverage. To find out more about Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/.
Question: I found out that my daughter submitted incorrect information about my resources when she completed my Application for Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. How can I get my application changed now to show the correct amount?
Answer: You can call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) and let us know. We will match information on your application with data from other federal agencies. If there is a discrepancy that requires verification, we will contact you. For additional information about Medicare prescription drug plans or enrollment periods, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.
Question: I pay my monthly premium directly to my Medicare prescription drug plan provider. Why can’t I also pay my income-related monthly adjustment amount directly to my Medicare prescription drug plan provider?
Answer: By law, we must deduct your income-related monthly adjustment amount from your Social Security payments. If the amount you owe is more than the amount of your payment, or you don’t get monthly payments, you will get a separate bill from another federal agency, such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or the Railroad Retirement Board. Read Medicare Premiums: Rules for Higher-Income Beneficiaries for an idea of what you can expect to pay at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs.
Question: I am applying for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs. Can state agencies help with my Medicare costs?
Answer: When you file your application for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug costs, you can start your application process for the Medicare Savings Programs—state programs that provide help with other Medicare costs. When you apply for Extra Help, Social Security will send information to your state unless you tell us not to on the application. Your state will contact you to help you apply for a Medicare Savings Program. Learn more by visiting www.socialsecurity.gov/prescriptionhelp.
Question: If I have a question about my Medicare bill, who should I contact?
Answer: First, contact your provider. If you are unable to get your question answered or the problem resolved, then contact 1-800 MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). For more information about Medicare benefits, visit www.medicare.gov.
Question: I need to make changes to my Medicare prescription drug coverage. When can I do that?
Answer: Open season for Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage runs from October 15 to December 7. The Medicare Part D prescription drug program is available to all Medicare beneficiaries. Joining a Medicare prescription drug plan is voluntary and participants pay an additional monthly premium. If you are considering changing your plan, you might want to revisit the Application for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan Costs. If you have limited resources and income, you may also be eligible for Extra Help to pay monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments. Extra Help is estimated to be worth about $4,000 per year. To find out more, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/prescriptionhelp. For more information about the Medicare prescription drug program itself, visit www.medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227; TTY 1-877-486-2048).
Question: I applied for Medicare benefits last week. How can I check the status of my application?
Answer: You can check the application status online with your personal my Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/signin, but you must wait five days from the date you originally filed. If you are unable to check your status online, call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Question: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?
Answer: The different parts of Medicare cover your specific needs. There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver healthcare services:
• Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care, and hospice care.
• Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.
• Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.
• Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.