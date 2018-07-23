BROOKVILLE — Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted their 410 Sprint Car Special Friday night, as Jack Sodeman Jr. picked up the win in the 410 Sprint Car feature race.
Sodeman Jr. started the 25 lap race in the second position behind pole sitter Trey Jacobs, but mad a pass early in the race and led the rest of the way.
Sodeman Jr. recorded the race’s best lap on his 17th trip around the track, posting a time of 16.505 (81.793 mph).
Sye Lynch finished in third place after starting the race in eighth, as just 15 of the 24 competitors to take the green flag made it to the checkered flag.
Dan Shetler began the race in fourth and held his position for most of the race to secure the fourth place finish, while Kyle Moody worked his way up from seventh to round out the top five.
George Hobaugh, Brandon Matus, Trevor Baker, Dan Kuriger and AJ Flick rounded out the top 10 in the event.
Michael Bauer finished 11th and was the last driver to take the checkered flag on the lead lap.
Jacobs, Lynch, Shetler and Flick won the heat races.
In the Bubba Racing Supply Front Wheel 4 Cylinders race, D.J. Clark worked his way up from fourth to take the checkered flag.
Clark posted the best lap time for the field in the 15-lap race on his 14th trip around the track with a time of 21.259 (63.503 mph).
Curtis Mohney started the race in second, but led for most of the race before being passed by Clark in the late stages and finishing second.
Sam Orf Jr., Chad Greeley and Wayne Truitt rounded out the top five, while Joe Anthony secured sixth place.
Orf Jr. and Clark won the heat races.
In the Legends Powersports Lade Models feature race, Jake Gunn led from green to checkered on his way to securing the first place finish.
Gunn recorded the best lap of the race on first lap of the 25-lap race, posting a time of 17.554 (76.906 mph).
Colton Flinner started the race in 10th, but worked his way up eight spots to finish in second.
Charles Powell Jr. also made a big jump from start to finish, moving up from eighth to finish in third.
Chris Hackett and Matt Lux rounded out the top five.
Spots 6-10 went to Jon Lee, John Brisky, Bob Dorman, Gale Huey and Scott Umbaugh.
Just 12 of the 23 drivers who started the race were able to finish.
The heat wins went to Hackett, Curtis Teats and Joe Petyak.
Duke Davidson took the checkered flag in the Pure Stocks feature race.
Josh Fields finished second, while Bill Mumau finished third and Rich Waltman Jr. finished fourth and Dillon Smith rounded out the top five.
Fields won the lone heat race in the event.
Racing will return to Thunder Mountain Speedway on Friday as the RUSH Sprint Car Series Lade Models, Semi-Lates, Street Stocks and FWDs will take the track.
