PIAA
CLASS A
CHAMPIONSHIP
Williams Valley 5,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score By Innings
DCC;000;000;0;—;0
WV;102;011;x;—;5
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Shayleigh Gulvas ss 3000, Avery Sickeri 3b 3000, Ashley Wruble p-2b 3010, Morgan Tyler p 0000, Mia Meholick c 3000, Carley Semancik rf-lf 3010, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3010, Maia Cogley 2b-lf-rf 2000, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Jordy Kosko cf 2000, Shyanne Lundy dp 2010, Madison Hoyt lf 0000. Totals: 26-0-4-0.
Williams Valley—5
Kenna Ferron ss 3111, Mya Achenbach cf 3110, Stevie Unger lf 3110, Maddy Bordner 3b 3112, Emma Crisswell p 3012, Jamie Neiman 2b 3010, Alex Bogle 1b 3000, Tori Rabuck dp 3120, Madisun Ferron rf 0000, Grace Hoffman c 3000. Totals: 27-5-8-5.
Errors: DCC 3, WV 2. LOB: DCC 4, WV 6. 2B: Crisswell, Rabuck 2. SB: Achenbach.
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Morgan Tyler-6 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WV: Emma Crisswell-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
* Wruble faced 2 batters in the 1st inning
Winning pitcher: Crisswell. Losing pitcher: Wruble.