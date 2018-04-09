DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23,
BROCKWAY 1, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway;001;—;1
DCC;(13)(10)x;—;23
Brockway - 1
Morgan Lindemuth p 1100, Leah Lindemuth lf 0000, Mackenzie Overbeck ss 2011, Grace Stewart c 2000, Emma Cavalline 1b 1000, Emily Botwright 2b 1000, Morgan Rendos 3b 1000, Katie McMeekin rf 0000, Madison Barefield cf 1000. Totals: 9-1-1-1.
DuBois Central Catholic - 23
Maia Cogley 2b 2323, Rachel Miller ph 1110, Shayleigh Gulvas 2300, Ashley Wruble p-rf 3333, Mia Meholick c 4335, Alyssa Bittner 1b 2101, Carley Semancik 2112, Michaela Armanini ph 1100, Chelsea Busatto dp 2100, Natasha Kunselman ph 1111, Jordy Kosko cf 3200, Gabby Sabatose 3b 2322, Maddie Nasuti lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-23-16-17.
Errors: Brockway 4, DCC 0. LOB: Brockway 3, DCC 4. 2B: Cogley 2, Wruble, Sabatose. 3B: Meholick. HR: Semancik. SAC: L. Lindemuth. HBP: Gulvas (by M. Lindemuth).
Pitching
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-2 IP, 16 H, 23 R, 12 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Carley Semancik-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
