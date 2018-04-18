DuBOIS 2,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois;000;200;0;—;2
St. Marys;000;001;0;—;1
DuBois—2
Sarah Snyder p 4110, Kylee Bundy 2b 4020, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3010, Lexi Ray cf 3120, Maddie Ho rf 2112, Lexi Smith dp 2000, Kacie Means c 2000, Maddie Smith 3b 2000, Abby Lecker lf 3000, Danessa Allison (flex) ss 1000. Totals: 27-2-7-2.
St. Marys—1
Maddie Bowes 2b 3000, Micayla Bothun cf 3010, Sydney Eckert 1b 3021, Brianna Grotzinger rf 3010, Britney Shaw 3000, Bekka Bauer ss 3000, Maura Fledderman p 3000, Lauren Eckert lf 1000, Mackenzie Gillen 0000, Maddie LeGrys dp 1110, Allison Schlimm (flex) c 0000. Totals: 23-1-5-1.
Errors: DuBois 0, St. Marys 1. LOB: DuBois 6, St. Marys 3. DP: DuBois 1, St. Marys 0. 2B: Ray; LeGrys. HR: Ho. SB: Snyder; Grotzinger, L. Eckert. HBP: LeGrys (by Snyder), Gillen (by Snyder).
Pitching
DuBois: Sarah Snyder-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB.
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Fledderman.
