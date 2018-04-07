WEST BRANCH 13,
CURWENSVILLE 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Curwensville;000;01;—;1
West Branch;616;0x;—;13
Curwensville—1
Spencer 3b 3010, Pentz ss 2010, Bloom c 2000, Tozer 1b 2000, Ar. Zattoni lf 1000, Anderson dp 2000, K. Maines 2b 2100, Al. Zattoni rf 1000, Hess rf 1000, Hoover cf 2000. Totals: 18-1-2-0.
West Branch—13
Scott p 4111, Reed c 3021, Glace cr 0200, MacTavish lf 4221, Ceprish cf 2321, Herring ss 3223, Speigle 1b 3012, R. Betts 3b 3220, Bone 2b 2122, S. Betts 2b 1000, Gallaher dp 3010, M. Maines rf 0000. Totals: 28-13-15-11.
Errors—Spencer, Ar. Zattoni, K. Maines. R. Betts, Reed. LB—Curwensville 5, West Branch 5, 2B—Speigle, Reed. 3B—MacTavish, Ceprish. SB—Ceprish, Herring, Gallaher, Scott 2. WP—Cole. Scott, Miller. PB—Reed.
Pitching
Curwensville: LeGars—2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Cole—2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6, ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
West Branch: Scott—4+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Miller—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Scott. Losing pitcher: LeGars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.