CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 20,
DuBOIS 9, 6 INNINGS
Score By Innings
Heights;006;446;—;20
DuBois;022;032;—;9
Cambria Heights—20
Paige Jones lf-p 3310, Alice Hoover ph 0100, Abby Lobick 2b-p 5332, Emma Stackley ss 5452, Charlotte Farabaugh p-lf-2b 2211, Chloe Weakland 3b 3101, Emma Garrison cf 5344, Ari Westrick c 4112, Sydney Rodgers dh 5025, Brynn Thomas 1b 0000, Morgan Schreyer rf 3110, Jordan Delattre ph 1100. Totals: 36-20-18-17.
DuBois—9
Sarah Snyder p-lf 3100, Kacie Means c 3221, Kylee Bundy 2b 4241, Lexi Ray cf 3124, Lexi Smith ph-rf 1000, Mia Geer ph-rf 2010, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 4121, Danessa Allison ss 3110, Maddie Smith 3b 3000, Abby Lecker lf 1000, Saige Weible 1000, Tori Gregory 1000, Alex Volpe cr 0100, Aleigha Geer p 0000. Totals: 30-9-12-7.
Errors: Cambria Heights 1, DuBois 4. LOB: Cambria Heights 7, DuBois 6. 2B: Lobick; Bundy. 3B: Rodgers, Stackley; Ray, Bundy. SAC: Weakland; Ray.
Pitching
Cambria Heights: Farabaugh - 5 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Jones - 0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Lobick - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
*Jones faced five batters in the fifth.
DuBois: Snyder - 4 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Tori Gregory - 1.1 IP, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Aleigha Geer - .2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Farabaugh. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
