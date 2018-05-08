JOHNSONBURG 9,
BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
J'burg;201;120;3;—;9
Brockway;000;003;0;—;3
Johnsonburg—9
Maria Jones ss-p 4224, Alyssa Kasmierski c 3221, Lindsey Kocjancic p-ss 4000, Michaela Herzing 3b 5000, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 3112, Haylee Zimmerman 2b 2000, Isabella Galbo rf 4100, Jenna Pavlock cf 4222, Brooke Thomas lf 2100, Haley Barnes ph 1000. Totals: 32-9-7-9.
Brockway—3
Leah Lindemuth lf 4010, Madison Barefield rf 2110, Morgan Rendos 3b 4000, Emma Cavvaline 1b 3100, Morgan Lindemuth p 2100, Mackenzie Overbeck ss 3021, Grace Stewart c 3000, Callie Barber cf 3011, Katie McMeekin dp 2000, Alexis Gorham (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-2.
Errors: J'burg 3, Brockway 6. LOB" J'burg 11, Brockway 7. 2B: Kasmierski, Freeman. 3B: Jones. SB: Jones 2, Pavlock 2; L. Lindemuth, Barefield. CS: L. Lindemuth (by Kasmierski). HBP: Kasmierski (by M/ Lindemuth), Zimmerman (by M. Lindemuth); M/ Lindemuth (by Kocjancic).
Pitching
J'burg: Lindsey Kocjancic-5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO, 1 HB; Maria Jones-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-7 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kocjancic. Losing pitcher: M. Lindemuth.
