SATURDAY
DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
SEMIFINALS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 8,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6
Score by Innings
ECC;021;012;2;—;8
DCC;300;030;0;—;6
Elk County Catholic—8
Jenna Weisner ss 4110, Brandi Clyde 1b 4232, Josie Smith 2b 4022, Rosina Nero c 3110, Maggie Dinsmore dp 3021, Michelle Gerber p 4121, Hannah Barnett 3b 3101, Brianna Weisner rf 4011, Sady VanAlstine lf 3000, Emily Wolf (flex) cf 0200. Totals: 32-8-12-8.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Maia Cogley 2b 4120, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 3221, Ashley Wruble p 1200, Mia Meholick c 4000, Carley Semancik rf 3113, Alyssa Bittner 1b 4031, Chelsea Busatto dp 4011, Jordy Kosko cf 4030, Gabby Sabatose 3b 1000, Natasha Kunselman ph 2000, Maddie Nasuti (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-6-12-6.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 1. LOB: ECC 1, DCC 9. DP: ECC 0, DCC 1. 2B: Clyde 2, Smith, Nero, Dinsmore; Gulvas. 3B: Smith. SF: Semancik. SB: Cogley. SAC: Sabatose.
Pitching
ECC: Michelle Gerber-7 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gerber. Losing pitcher: Wruble.
FRIDAY
District 9
Class 4A
Championship
Punxsutawney 10,
St. Marys 0, 5 innings
Score by innings
St. Marys;000;00;—;0
Punxsutawney;082;0x;—;10
St. Marys—0
Maddie LeGrys lf 2000, Britney Shaw 3b 2000, Micayla Bothun cf 2000, Sydney Eckert 1b-3b 2000, Maddie Bowes 2b 1010, Megan McMackin ph 1000, Brianna Grotzinger DP 2000, Makenzie Gillen ph 1000, Maura Fledderman p 2000, Allison Schlimm c 1000, Emily Vollmer ph 1000, Rebekka Bauer ss 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Punxsutawney—10
Sarah Weaver cf 3222, Kylee Shoemaker ph 1000, Grace Aikens 1b 3210, Kylee Lingenfelter p 3122, Madison Stonbraker c 3101, Toya Jones rf 3000, Holly Hartman 3b 3111, Kendal Johnston 2112, Mia Lingenfelter ph 1000, Abby Gigliotti lf 2100, Mya Phillips ph 1000, Riley Presloid ss 2110, Elliott Ferrent ph 1000. Totals: 28-10-8-8.
Errors: St. Marys 4, Punxsy 2. LOB: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 6. DP: St. Marys 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: Bowes, K. Lingenfelter, Johnston.
Pitching
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Brianna Grotzinger-1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Kylee Lingenfelter 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 SO.
Winning pitcher: Lingenfelter. Losing pitcher: Fledderman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.