DuBOIS 14,
ALTOONA 0
Score by Innings
DuBois;331;110;5;—;14
Altoona;000;000;—;0
DuBois—14
Sarah Snyder p 4122, Tori Gregory ph 1110, Kylee Bundy 2b 2312, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 4230, Lexi Ray cf 4121, Lexi Smith rf 2113, Maddie Smith 3b 3110, Kacie Means c 3014, Molly Nosker ph 0000, Danessa Allison ss 4110, Mia Geer ph 1000, Abby Lecker lf 1000, Maddie Ho ph-lf 2220. Totals: 31-14-16-12.
Altoona—0
Adams p 3010, Beck ss 3000, Merritts 1b 3000, Friley c 3000, Worley dp 3000, Benson lf 2000, Zavalansko 3b 2000, Moist cf 1000, #18 ph 1000, Steinbugel 2b 1000, #22 ph 0000, Crider (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 22-0-1-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Altoona 4. LOB: DuBois 10, Altoona 2. 2B: Snyder, Bundy, L/ Smith. 3B: M. Smith. SAC: Lecker. SF: Means. SB: Snyder, Bundy, Sadowski, Ray, Allison; Adams.
Pitching
DuBois: Sarah Snyder-7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Altoona: Adams-7 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: Adams.
Log In
