District 9
Class A
Quarterfinal
Elk County Catholic 10, Otto-Eldred 3
Score by innings
Otto-Eldred;012;000;0;—;3
Elk County Catholic;103;060;x;—;10
Otto-Eldred—3
Emilee Smith cf 4010, Emilee Sheeler ss-lf 4110, Riely Raught dp 4000, Camryn Thomas 1b-p 4012, Alyssa Shelander p-ss 3110, Autumn Smith 3b 3001, Kaylee Heller lf-1b 3010, Gabby Nickerson rf 3010, Hayley Frederick 2b 3100. Totals: 31-3-6-3.
Elk County Catholic—10
Jenna Weisner ss 3222, Brandi Clyde 1b 3131, Josie Smith 2b 4120, Rosina Nero c 4113, Maggie Dinsmore dp 4010, Michelle Gerber p 3000, Hannah Barnett 3b 4121, Brianna Weisner rf 3110, Sady VanAlstine lf 2111, Maddie Taylor pr 0100, Emily Wolf pr 0100. Totals: 30-10-13-8.
Errors: Otto 2, ECC 4. LOB: Otto 7, ECC 7. DP: Otto 1, ECC 0. 2B: Smith, Shelander, J. Weisner. HR: Nero. SAC: Clyde.
Pitching
Otto: Alyssa Shelander-4 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Camryn Thomas-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
