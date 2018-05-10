DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
ECC;000;000;—;0
DCC;010;234;—;10
• There were two outs in 6th when the winning run scored
Elk County Catholic—0
Jenna Weisner 2b 3000, Brandi Clyde 1b 2000, Josie Smith p-2b 3010, Rosina Nero c 3010, Maggie Dinsmore dp 3010, Michelle Gerber 2b-3b 3000, Hannah Barnett 3b-p 2010, Brianna Weisner rf 2000, Sady VanAlstine lf 2000, Emily Wolf (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 23-0-4-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Maia Cogley 2b 4110, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 3220, Ashley Wruble p 1210, Mia Meholick c 4112, Alyssa Bittner 1b 4110, Carley Semancik rf 3123, Chelsea Busatto dp 1111, Jordy Kosko cf 2001, Gabby Sabatose 3b 2111, Maddie Nasuti (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 24-10-10-8.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 6, DCC 5. DP: ECC 2, DCC 0. 2B: Smith; Gulvas, Busatto. HR: Semancik, Sabatose. SF: Busatto, Kosko.
Pitching
ECC: Josie Smith-4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Hannah Barnett-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Smith.
