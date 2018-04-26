Game 1
SHEFFIELD 25,
BROCKWAY 5, 4 innings
Score by innings
Sheffield;773;8;—;25
Brockway;500;0;—;5
Sheffield—25
Marissa Grubbs p 4222, Emily Leichtenberger c 3313, Mya Grubbs ss 5421, Jerica Dexter 2b 4112, Faite Smith 1b 2323, Sarah Heller cf 4331, Ashley Fredericks lf 5233, Kennedy Confer 3b 2301, Victoria Childress rf 4441. Totals: 33-25-18-20.
Brockway—5
Morgan Lindemuth p 3010, Madison Barefield rf 3120, Leah Lindemuth lf 2100, Mackenzie Overbeck ss 1100, Morgan Rendos 3b 2121, Amma Cavalline dp 2000, Grace Stewart c 2112, Callie Barber cf 2000, Emily Botwright 1b 2010, Lexi Gorham (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 19-5-7-3.
Errors: Sheffield 3, Brockway 5. LOB: Sheffield 9, Brockway 4. DP: Brockway 1. 2B: Leichtenberger, Childress; Stewart. HR: Ma. Grubbs. SB: My. Grubbs; Botwright. HBP: Ma. Grubbs (by M. Lindemuth), Leichtenberger (by M. Lindemuth), Dexter (by M. Lindemuth), Childress (by M. Lindemuth).
Pitching
Sheffield: Marissa Grubbs-4 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Brockway: Morgan Lindemuth-4 IP, 18 H, 25 R, 16 ER, 9 BB, 2 SO, 4 HB.
Winning pitcher: Ma. Grubbs. Losing pitcher: M. Lindemuth.
Game 2
XXXXXX
XXXX
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 29,
KANE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DCC;(12)98;—;29
Kane;000;—;0
DuBois Central Catholic—29
Jordy Kosko cf4224, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4430, Ashley Wruble p-rf 4446, Mia Meholick c 3335, Rachel Miller ph 1010, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3332, Michaela Armanini ph 2100, Carley Semancik rf-p 3233, Natasha Kunselman ph 1110, Chelsea Busatto dp 3113, Mia Colgey 2b 3220, Paris Farley ph 0101, Maddie Nasuti lf 3230, Joseph 0101, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 5 0100. Totals: 34-29-26-25.
Kane—0
Ely ss 2010, Kring lf 2000, Marconi cf 2000, Young c 1000, Himes 1b 1010, haight 3b 1000, Fleeson rf 1000, Alexander p 1010, Smith 2b 1000. Totals: 12-0-3-0.
Errors: DCC 0, Kane 6. LOB: DCC 3, Kane 3. 2B: Gulvas, Meholicl 2, Semancik. 3B: Gulvas, Wruble, HR: Kosko, Wruble, Meholick, Semancik, Busatto.
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Carley Semancik-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Alexander-3 IP, 26 H, 29 R, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.