DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
JOHNSONBURG 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
DCC;402;203;—;11
J'burg;000;000;—;0
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Jordy Kosko cf 3110, Rachel Miller ph 1000, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4120, Ashley Wruble p 4321, Mia Meholick c 4233, Alyssa Bittner 1b 4211, Carley Semancik rf 4222, Chelsea Busatto dp 3033, Mia Cogley 2b 3010, Gabby Sabatose 3b 3000, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Maddie Nasuti (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 34-11-15-10.
Johnsonburg—0
Maria Jones ss 3000, Alyssa Kasmierski c 3020, Lindsey Kocjancic p 3000, Michaela Herzing 3b 3010, Mackenzie Freeman 1b 3000, Jenna Pavlock cf 3010, Iasbella Galbo lf 2010, Brooke Thomas 2b 2000, Haley Barnes rf 2010. Totals: 24-6-0-0.
Errors: DCC 0, J'burg 2. LOB: DCC 7, J'burg 6. 2B: Gulvas, Wruble. 3B: Wruble, Semancik. SB: Kosko, Gulvas, Cogley.
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 B, 11 SO.
J'burg: Lindsey Kocjancic-4 IP,9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Maria Jones-2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Kocjancic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.