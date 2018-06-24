JUNIOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Winners bracket final
St. MARYS 3, DuBOIS 0
Score by Innings
DuBois;000;000;0;—;0
St. Marys;010;002;x;—;3
DuBois—0
Sarah Henninger c 3010, Allie Snyder p-1b 2000, Lauren Walker 1b 3010, Rachel Radaker 3b 2000, Chelsea Busatto lf 3000, Emma Torretti rf 2010, Dory Morgan 1000, Jaden Swatsworth ss 3000, Janee Waxler cf 1000, Shyanne Lundy ph 1000, Morgan Tyler ph-p 1000, Bella Gregory 1000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
St. Marys—3
Morgan Wolf ss 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b 3010, Kendall Young p 2001, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2100, Joey Forster lf 1000, Tessa Fledderman lf 1000, Janelle Krug 3b 2010, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2000, Lauren Posier rf 1000, Ava Buzard rf 1000, Emma Sorg cf 2100. Totals: 20-3-3-1.
Errors: DuBois 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: DuBois 4, St. Marys 1. 2B: Walker. SF: Young. SH: Snyder. SB: Vollmer, Krug, Wolf. CS: Krug.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Morgan Tyler-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
SATURDAY
MINOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS
ST. MARYS 19,
BROCKWAY 2, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys;409;6;—;19
Brockway;200;0;‚—;2
St. Marys—19
Molly Hanslovan p 4211, Calleigh Buzard c 3212, Avery Eckels ss 4424, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 4423, Gina Geci 3b 3220, Bailey Thorwart 2b 3112, Alison Mertz rf 1000, Maddie Lanzel rf 3221, lf Sophie Surra 1100, Alexa Uhl lf 1000, Ava Villella cf 1100. Totals: 28-19-11-13.
Brockway—2
Mecca Smith c 0100, Megan Hertel 1b 2000, Rylee Kulbatsky p 1100, Rheanna Spinda 3b 2000, Sophia Schmader ss 2000, Hannah Schilling 2b 2000, Maria Duffy cf 2000, Miley Watson rf 1000, lf Kassi Tucker 0000. Totals: 12-2-0-0.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Brockway 7. LOB: St. Marys 4, Brockway 2. 2B: Buzard, Eozzo. HR: Eozzo, Eckels.
Pitching
St. Marys: Molly Hanslovan-4 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
Brockway: Rylee Kulbatsky-4 IP, 11 H, 19 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hanslovan. Losing pitcher: Kulbatsky.
