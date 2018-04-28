FRIDAY
ST. MARYS 10,
CLARION 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Clarion;000;000;—;0
St. Marys;025;003;—;10
Clarion—0
Kaitlyn Constantino p 2010, Carly Best dp 3000, Alexis Constantino ss 3000, Maya Thornton 1b 3000, Sadie Rudesyle 2b 2000, Sydney Kiser cf 2000, Brenna Campbell c 2000, Wendy Beveridge lf 1000, Liz Saver rf 2000, Mackenzie DiTullio (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 19-0-1-0.
St. Marys—10
Maddie LeGrys rf 3220, Lauren Eckert cf 1112, Nari Meyer ph 1000, Sydney Eckert 1b 3011, Britney Shaw 3b 4013, Hailey Schatz pr 0100, Brianna Grotzinger ss 2210, Megan McMackin ss 0000, Maddie Bowes 2b 3133, Maura Fledderman p 3011, Allison Schlimm c 1000, Emily Vollmer ph 2100, Makenzie Gillen rf 2120, Olivia Sullivan pr 0100. Totals: 25-10-12-9.
Errors: Clarion 1, St. Marys 1. LOB: Clarion 4, St. Marys 4. DP: Clarion 3, St. Marys 0. 2B: Bowes. SAC: Eckert. SB: Schatz, Grotzinger. HBP: S. Eckert (by K.Constantino).
Pitching
Clarion: Kaitlyn Constantino-5 1/3 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fledderman. Losing pitcher: K. Constantino.
CURWENSVILLE 9,
PURCHASE LINE 2
Score by Innings
Purchase Line 101 000 2—4 10 2
Curwensville 213 200 x—9 6 5
Purchase Line—4
Nichol 2b-c 4220, Stover cf 4001, Woods c 3000, Beurendy 2b 1000, Zurenko ss 4022, Ma. Zemetsky 1b 4000, Me. Zemetsky lf 3010, Lee rf 3010, Keith 3b 3110, Ober p 3130. Totals: 32-4-10-3.
Curwensville—9
Spencer 3b 4100, Pentz ss 3320, Bloom c 2211, Anderson dp 3001, Bumbarger pr 0100, Maines 2b 2112, Hess rf 3111, Tozer 1b 1000, Ar. Zattoni lf 3011, Hoover cf 1000, McGarry ph 1000. Totals: 23-9-6-6.
Errors—P. Line 2, C'ville 5. LOB—P. Line 7, C'ville 3. DP—P. Line 1, C'ville 2. 2B—Ober, Zurenko Bloom. 3B—Nichol; Pentz. SAC—Tozer. SB—Ober, Lee; Bloom, Bumbarger. WP—Ober 6. PB—Woods 2.
Pitching
Purchase Line: Ober—6 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher—LeGars. Losing pitcher—Ober.
SATURDAY
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN TOURNEY
SEMIFINALS
HEMPFIELD 10,
DuBOIS 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois;000;00;—;0
Hempfield;130;42;—;10
DuBois—0
Sarah Snyder p 3020, Tori Greogry p 0000, Kacie Means c 3000, Kylee Bundy 2b 2000, Kexi Ray cf 2010, Maddy Ho rf 2020, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 2000, Mia Geer dp 2000flex) ss 0000. Totals: 20-05-0.
Hempfield—10
Laura Fox cf 342, Megan Monzo 1b 422, Kelsey Tobin rf 200, Emma Hoffner c 211, Ashley Orischak dp 212, Allison Podkuc 300, Samantha Kline 301, Maddie Uschock p 210, Hanna Persin ss 210, Hanna Pausek (flex) 3b 000. Totals: 23-10-9.
Errors: DuBois 3, Hempfield 0. LOB: DuBois 5, Hempfield 5. 2B: Ho; Fox 2, Monzo, Hoffner, Orischak. 3B: Ho. SAC: Persin. SB: Snyder; Fox.
Pitching
DuBois: Saray Snyder-4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Tori Gregory-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Hempfield: Maddie Uschock-5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Uschock. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
CONSOLATION GAME
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 11,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Innings
CM;240;113;0;—;11
DuBois;130;010;2;—;7
Central Mountain—11
C. Brush p-1b 501, J. Dershem 2b 310, Strouse ph 100, Wetzel cf 432, S. Smith ss 422, Knepp 1b-p 313, Shultz lf 401, A. Dershem dp 200, C. Brush dp 211, Houser 3b 311, Bechdel rf 411, Renninger (flex) c 000. Totals: 25-11-12.
DuBois—7
Sarah Snyder lf 2020, Abby Lecker ph 1000, Kacie Means c 3012, Kylee Bundy 2b 2221, Lexi Ray cf 4111, Maddy Ho dp 4011, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 4021, Lexi Smith rf 4110, Maddie Smith 3b 2000, Mia geer ph 2000, Danessa Allison ss 2110, Aleigha Geer (flex) p 0000, Tori Gregory (flex) p 0000. Totals: 30-7-9-6.
Errors: CM 0, DuBois 2. LOB: CM 5, DuBois 6. 2B: Knepp; Ray. HR: Wetzel, S. Smith. SAC: Means. SB: J. Dershem, Wetzel.
Pitching
CM: Not available.
DuBois: Aleigha Geer-6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Tori Gregory-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: C. Brush. Losing pitcher: A. Geer.
