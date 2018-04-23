DuBOIS 14,
BROOKVILLE 1, 5 innings
Score By Innings
DuBois;052;52;-;14
Brookville;100;00;-;1
DuBois—14
Sarah Snyder p 4100, Kacie Means c 4020, Kylee Bundy 2b-pr 3221, Molly Nosker ph 0000, Lexi Ray cf 3000, Mia Geer lf 1000, Maddy Ho rf 2000, Lexi Smith rf 2212, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3210, Tori Gregory 1b 1000, Maddy Smith 3b 3333, Alex Volpe cr-ph 1111, Danessa Allison ss 2211, Cate Gregory ph-ss 1000, Abby Lecker lf 3111. Totals: 33-14-11-9.
Brookville—1
Aleah Ames 1b 2111, Leah Kammerdeiner 2b-lf 3010, Carlie McManigle p 3000, Lauren Hergert c-ss 2011, Megrah Suhan lf-p 2000, Abby Sunealitis lf-p 2000, Emily Kramer cf 2000, Danielle Maring 2010, Claire Sorek dp 2000, Julie MacWilliams rf 0000. Totals: 20-1-4-1.
Errors: Brookville 7, DuBois 0. LOB: DuBois 6, Brookville 5. 2B: Kammerdeiner, Sadowski. 3B: Allison, Bundy, Ma. Smith. SAC: Lecker. SB: Hergert, Ma. Smith. HBP: Ames (by Snyder).
Pitching
DuBois: Snyder-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Brookville: McManigle-3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Sunealitis 2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snyder. Losing pitcher: McManigle.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
COUDERSPORT 4
Score By Innings
Coudy;004;000;0;—;4
DCC;003;003;x;—;6
Coudersport—4
Joplin Osgood ss 4110, Chelsey Streich 3b 4120, EmmaRae Easton 2b 3100, Shaelyn Black 1b 4112, Paiton Whipple lf 4022, Madison Smith p 3000, Rosalyn Page c 1010, Erica Williams dh 3000, Tori Miller rf 0000, Emma Powell cf 3000. Totals: 29-4-7-4.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Maia Cogley 2b 2100, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 3112, Ashley Wruble p 3021, Mia Meholick c 3110, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3010, Rachel Miller pr 0000, Carley Semancik rf 3110, Chelsea Busatto dh 3112, Maddie Nasuti lf 0000, Jordan Kosko cf 1100, Gabby Sabatose 3b 1000. Totals: 22-6-7-5.
Errors: Coudy 1, DCC 1. LOB: Coudy 7, DCC 3. SAC: Sabatose, Kosko.
Pitching
Coudy: Smith - 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
DCC: Wruble - 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Smith.
CURWENSVILLE 3,
JOHNSONBURG 2, 9 innings
Score by Innings
Johnsonburg;000;011;000;—;2
Curwensville;002;000;001;—;3
Johnsonburg—2
Jones p 4130, Kocjancic 3b 4021, Kasmierski ss 4111, Pavlock cf 3000, Herzing 1b 3010, Thomas 2b 4000, Freeman c 4000, Schauer lf 3000, Papa rf 4010. Totals: 33-2-8-2.
Curwensville—3
Spencer 3b 4110, Pentz ss 4111, Bloom c 4010, Anderson dp 4011, Ar. Zattoni lf 4010, Tozer 1b 3000, Maines 2b 4110, Hess rf 2000, Al. Zattoni ph 1000, Hoover cf 3010, McGarry ph 1000. LeGars (flex) p 0000, Cole (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-3-7-2.
Errors: J'burg 2, C'ville 2. LOB—J'burg 7, C'ville 6. DP—C'ville. 2B—Jones 2; Pentz, Bloom. HR—Kasmierski (solo, 6th). SAC—Tozer. SB—Jones, Herzing; Pentz 2. CS—Kocjancic (by Bloom).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Jones—8 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Curwensville: LeGars—8 1/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO; Cole—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher—LeGars. Losing pitcher—Jones.
