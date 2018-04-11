DuBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford;000;—;0
DuBois;249;—;15
Bradford—0
Maley cf 2000, Werner p 2000, Reid lf 1000, Anyeil 1b 1000, Jordan c 0000, Craig ss 1000, Skuk 2b 1000, Skaggs dp 0000, Hardy 3b 1010, Williams (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 9-0-1-0.
DuBois—15
Abby Lecker lf 3221, Sarah Snyder ph 1000, Kylee Bundy 2b 3332, Maddie Smith ph 1011, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 1200, Maddie Ho cf 3224, Lexi Smith rf 3112, Kacie Means c 1112, Mia Geer dp 2000, Danessa Allison ss 1100, Molly Nosker 3b 3230, Tori Goregory (flex) p 1001. Totals: 23-15-13-13.
Errors: Bradford 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Bradford 2, DuBois 7. 2B: Lecker, Ho, Means. 3B: Ho, L. Smith. SB: Lecker, Bundy, Sadowski, Nosker. HBP: Means (by Werner).
Pitching
Bradford: Werner-2 1/3 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 13 ER, 5 BB, 2, 1 HB.
DuBois: Tori Gregory-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gregory. Losing pitcher: Werner.
GAME 1
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 22,
SHEFFIELD 5, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DCC;764;5;—;22
Sheffield;104;0;—;5
Dubois Central Catholic - 22
Maia Cogley 2b 3211, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Sjayleigh Gulvas ss 3432, Ashley Wruble 1b-p 4433, Mia Meholick c 4333, Carley Semancik p-1b 2322, Jordy Kosko cf 3323, Michaela Armanini rf 3100, Rachel Miller dp 3100, Maddie Nasuti lf 1113, Farley ph 2000, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 32-22-15-17.
Sheffield - 5
Grubbs p 2210, Leichtenberger 3b 2111, Grubbs ss, 2111, Fredericks 1b 2000, Dexter 2b 2011, Smith c 1000, Dunham rf 2000, Childress lf 2000, Mendoza cf 1110. Totals: 16-5-5-3.
Errors: DCC 2, Sheffield 6. 2B: Gulvas, Meholick, Nasuti; Leichtenberger, Dexter. 3B: Gulvas, Wruble, Meholick. HR: Wruble, Kosko. HBP: Gulvas (by Grubbs); Semancik (by Grubbs); Mendoza (by Wruble).
Pitching
DCC: Carley Semancik-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Ashley Wruble-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Sheffield: Grubbs-4 IP, 15 H, 22 R, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Semancik. Losing pitcher: Grubbs.
JOHNSONBURG 16,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Innings
Brockway;001;0—1;4;3
J;burg;582;1—16;18;0
Brockway—1
Morgan Lindemuth 2000, Leah Lindemuth 2021, Mackenzie Overbeck 2020, Morgan Rendos 2000, Callie Barber 2000, Emily Botwright 2000, Grace Stewart 1000, Katie McMeekin 2000, Madison Barefield 0100, Alexis Gorham 0000. Totals: 15-1-4-1.
Johnsonburg—16
Maria Jones 4221, Lindsey Kocjancic 4221, Alyssa Kasmierski 4232, Jenna Pavlock 4212, Amanda Williams 3221, Isabella Galbo 3221, Jordan Bundy 3133, Olivia Papa 0100, Michaela Herzing 2111, Brooke Thomas 3122. Totals: 30-16-18-14.
Errors—Brockway 3, J'burg 0. LOB—Brockway 4, J'burg 5. 2B—Herzing, Kasmierski, Kocjancic, Pavlock. 3B—Kasmierski. SB—Bundy, Galbo 3, Jones 2, Kasmierski, Pavlock 2, Thomas, Williams. PO—Papa.
Pitching
Brockway: M. Lindemuth—3 2/3 IP, 18 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 0 SO, 4 SO.
Johnsonburg: Bundy—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB.
Winning pitcher—Bundy. Losing pitcher—M. Lindemuth.
