DuBOIS 8,
ST. MARYS 6
Score by innings
St. Marys;001;000;5;—;6
DuBois;005;210;x;—;8
St. Marys—6
Maddie LeGrys dp-lf 3000, Britney Shaw 3b 3110, Micayla Bothun cf 3133, Sydney Eckert 1b 4010, Maddie Bowes 2b 4011, Brianna Grotzinger rf-dp-p 4000, Maura Fledderman p-dp 2000, Mackenzie Gillen ph 1010, Megam Mcmackin pr 0100, Allison Schlimm c 3120, Bekka Bauer ss 3212, Lauren Eckert (flex) lf-rf 0000.
DuBois—8
Sarah Snyder lf-dp 3100, Kacie Means c 3111, Kylee Bundy 2b 4132, Lexi Ray cf 2200, Maddy Ho dp-rf 0100, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3111, Tori Gregory ph-1b 1000, Lexi Smith rf 3012, Abby Lecker rf-lf 0000, Maddie SAmith 3b 1000, Mia Geer ph 1000, Danessa Allison ss 3110, Molly Nosker (flex) p 1000. Totals: 25-8-7-6.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 6, DuBois 6. 2B: Bothun, Bowes, Schlimm, Bauer; Means. 3B: Bundy. SAC: LeGrys, Shaw. SB: Schlimm; Snyder, Ray, Lecker.
Pitching
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Brianna Grotzinger-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.
DuBois: Molly Nosker-7 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nosker. Losing pitcher: Fledderman.
