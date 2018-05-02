PUNXSUTAWNEY 12,
DuBOIS 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy;231;33;—;12
DuBois;000;00;—;0
Punxsutawney—12
Kylee Lingenfelter p 4442, Toya Jones ss 4111, Grace Aikens 1b 2212, Maddie Stonebraker c 4132, Sarah Weaver cf 2113, Hollie Hartman 3b 2001, Abby Gigliotti lf 3110, Kylie Shoemaker rf 1111, Alisa Fairbanks ph 1000, Mia Lingenfelter 2b 2000, Mya Phillips ph 1110. Totals: 26-12-13-12.
DuBois—0
Satah Snyder p-lf 2000, Kacie Means c 1000, Kylee Bundy 2b 1000, Lexi Ray cf 2000, Maddy Ho rf 1000, Lexi Smith rf 1000, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 1000, Mia Geer 1b 1000, Maddie Smith 3b 1000, Tori Gregory ph 1000, Danessa Allison ss 2000, Abby Lecker lf 1000, Aleigha Geer p 0000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Errors: Punxsy 0, DuBosi 2. LOB: Punxsy 5, DuBois 2. 2B: K. Lingenfelter, Aikens, Weaver, Gigliotti. SF: Weaver. SAC: Hartman, Shoemaker.
Pitching
Punxsy: Kylee Lingenfelter-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 13 SO.
DuBois: Sarah Snyder-4 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Aleigha Geer-1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: K. Lingenfelter. Losing pitcher: Snyder.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13,
CURWENSVILLE 2, 5 innings
Score by innings
C'ville;200;00;—;2
DCC;700;24;—;13
Curwensville—2
Sabrina Spencer 3b 3110, Abby Pentz ss 1010, Bailey Bloom c 3100, Mackenzie Anderson dp 2010, Erica Buck pr 0000, Ariel Zattoni lf 2010, Logan Sheeder p 1000, Rachel LeGars c 1000, Ally Hess rf 2000, Lauren Tozer 1b 2000, Emma Caldwell 2b 1000, Clerissia Cole p 1000, Anne Hoover (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 19-2-4-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—13
Mia Colgey 2b 4111, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4330, Ashley Wruble 3330, Mia Meholick c 4246, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3011, Carley Semancik rf 3110, Chelsea Busatto dp 3110, Jordy Kosko cf 3110, Maddie Nasuti lf 3100, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 30-13-15-8.
Errors: C'ville 3, DCC 2. LOB: C'ville 4, DCC 4. 2B: Spencer, Pentz; Meholick. 3B: Wruble. HR: Meholick.
Pitching
C'ville: Logan Sheeder-0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; LeGars—1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, O BB, SO; Clerissia Cole-3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.