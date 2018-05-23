DISTRICT 6/9
CLASS 5A
CHAMPIONSHIP
Score by Innings
DuBois;002;100;0;—;3
Central Mountain;000;002;0—;2
DuBois—3
Sarah Syder lf 3030, Kacie Means c 3010, Kylee Bundy 2b 3101, Lexi Ray cf 4111, Maddy Ho dp 4010, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3011, Danessa Allison ss 2120, Maddie Smith 3b 1000, Abby Lecker rf 3000, Mia Geer ph 1000, Molly Nosker (flex) p 0000. Totals: 27-3-9-3.
Central Mountain—2
Caitlyn Brush p 2010, Alexis Strouse cr 0000, Josie Dersham 2b 4000, Morgan Wetzel cf 3130, Skylar Smith ss 3000, Madi Knepp 1b 3112, Riley Houser 3b 3010, Alexa Shultz lf 3010, Alyssa Fisher dp 2000, Autumn Dershem ph 1000, Madalyn Bechdel rf 2000, Cassidy Brush pr 0000, Bailee Renninger (flex) c 0000. Totals: 26-2-7-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, CM 0. LOB: DuBois 8, CM 6. DP: DuBois 1, CM 0. 2B: Wetzel. HR: Knepp. SAC: Means, Smith 2. CS: Strouse (by Means).
Pitching
DuBois: Molly Nosker-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
CM: Caitlyn Brush-7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Nosker. Losing pitcher: Cai. Brush.
District 9
Class A
Quarterfinal
DuBois Central Catholic 10,
Cameron County 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Cameron County;000;00;—;0
DCC;513;01;—;10
* There was one out in the 5th when the winning run scored
Cameron County—0
Kaitlyn Burgett cf 2000, Alyvia McKimm c 2000, Laila Smith p 2000, Emily Schatz ss 2010, Ashlea Burgett 3b 2000, Kelsee Reid 1b 2000, Julia Aiken rf 2010, Allyson Narby 2b 2000, Taylor Britton lf 1000. Totals: 17-0-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Maia Cogley 2b 3000, Rachel Miller ph 1000, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4223, Ashley Wruble p 3221, Mia Meholick c 3111, Carley Semanick rf 3121, Alyssa Bitner 1b 3000, Chelsea Busatto dp 3222, Jordan Kosko cf 3120, Gabby Sabatose 3b 2100, Natasha Kunselman ph 1010. Totals: 29-10-12-8.
Errors: CC 2 DCC 0. LOB: CC 2 DCC 5. DP: CC 0 DCC 1. 2B: Gulvas, Kunselman. 3B: Wruble. SB: Semanick, Sabatose, Kosko.
Pitching
Cameron County: Laila Smith-5 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Smith.
DISTRICT 9
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINALS
ST. MARYS 5,
CLEARFIELD 4
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 001 300—4 7 3
St. Marys 020 200 001—5 15 1
Clearfield—4
M. Lansberry 2b 4110, Hanes 3b 4110, Cline ss 4100, Bishop lf 4011, Ross 1b 5021, Fedder p 4011, K. Lansberry dp 1000, Mollura (flex) c 0000, Rumsky cf 3010, English ph 1000, Hand rf 3100. Totals: 33-4-7-3.
St. Marys—5
LeGrys dp 4002, Shaw 3b 5011, Ginther pr 0000, Bothun cf 5030, Eckert 1b 5000, Bowes 2b 5120, Bauer ss 4120, Fledderman p 5031, McMackin cr 0200, Schlimm c 3031, Schatz cr 0000, Grotzinger rf 4110. Totals: 40-5-15-5.
Errors—Clearfield 3, St. Marys 1. LOB—Clearfield 11, St. Marys 12. 2B—Bishop; Fledderman. SAC—LeGrys, Schlimm, Bauer. SB—Grotzinger. 1BB—Bishop. HBP—Hand (by Fledderman), Hanes (by Fedderman).
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—8 2/3 IP, 15 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Fledderman—9 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher—Fledderman. Losing pitcher—Fedder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.