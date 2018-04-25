PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 12,
DuBOIS 4
Score by Innings
P-O;201;045;0;—:12
DuBois;200;020;0;—;4
Philipsburg—12
Kylie Thal c 4120, Kylie Adams lf 4100, Hannah Thompson ss 5231, Kam Harris p 3332, Rachel Simpson 2b 3000, Hannah Minarchick pr 0100, Jayde Burge b 3213, Madison Lucas rf 3212, Kendra Carns cf 2000, Adria Lewis ph 1012, Lacey Potter 1b 3000. Totals: 31-12-11-10.
DuBois—4
Sarah Snyder lf-dp-p 4120, Kacie Means c 3220, Kylee Bundy 2b 3100, Lexi Ray cf 4010, Maddy Ho rf 3012, Lexi Smith ph 1000, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 2000, Maddie Smith 3b 4000, Danessa Allison ss 2000, Mia Geer ph 1000, Abby Lecker dp-lf 1000, Tori Gregory ph 1000, Molly Nosker (flex) p 0000. Totals: 29-4-6-2.
Errors: P-O 2, DuBois 1. LOB: P-O 10, DuBois 8. 2B: Thompson, Burge. 3B: Ho. HR: Harris, Lucas. SF: Burge. SB: Ray. HBP: Thal (by Bundy), Burge (by Bundy); Sadwoski (by Harris), Lecker (by Harris).
Pitching
P-O: Cam Harris-7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 2 HB.
DuBois: Molly Nosker-4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO; Sarah Snyder-2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Harris. Losing pitcher: Nosker.
JOHNSONBURG 17,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 7
Score by Innings
J'burg;030;147;2;—;17
ECC;011;032;0;—;7
Johnsonburg—17
Amanda Williams 5112, Maria Jones 5243, Alyssa Kasmierski 5010, Lindsey Kocjancic 4110, Isabella Galbo 3310, Jenna Pavlock 4211, Jordan Bundy 3423, Michaela Herzing 5236, Mackenzie Freeman 4232, Haley Barnes 0000, Brooke Thomas 0000. Totals: 38-17-17-17.
Elk County Catholic—7
Jenna Weisner 3321, Rosina Nero 4211, Josie Smith 3124, Maggie Dinsmore 3000, Brandi Clyde 4010, Michelle Gerber 3100, Hannah Barnett 3000, Brianna Weisner 4011, Emily Wolf 3000, Maddie Taylor 0000, Sady VanAlstine 0000. Totals: 30-7-7-7.
Errors: J'burg 4, ECC 4. LOB: J'burg 8, ECC 7. 2B: Bundy, Freeman, Herzing, Joes, Williams. 3B: Herzing, Smith. HR: Jones, J. Weisner, Smith. SF: Freeman, Williams. SAC: Barnett.
Pitching
J'burg: Jordan Bundy-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Maria Jones-4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Josie Smith-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Hannah Barnett-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher: Gerber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.