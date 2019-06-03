PIAA
FIRST ROUND
CLASS A
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
LEECHBURG 4, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Leechburg;011;011;—;4
DCC;300;533;—;14
* There was 1 out when game-ending run scored
Leechburg—4
Kristen Knapp c 3110, Olivia Shimer cf 200, McKenna Pierce ss 3010, Emma Ritchie p 3220, Kiera Jones lf 2000, Aubry Skeel 1b 3032, Tatum Verner 3b 2000, Bella Vozar ph 1000, Grace Reinke dp 2000, Sky Raypush rf 2120, Kelsi Spiering 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-4-9-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—14
Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4232, Avery Sickeri 4222, Ashley Wruble 2b 3122, Mia Meholick c 4222, Carley Semancik rf 3121, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3110, Emma Suplizio pr 0000, Maia Cogley lf 4232, Jordy Kosko cf 3000, Chelsea Busatto dp 1000, Shyanne Lundy ph-dp 2223, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-14-17-14.
Errors: Leechburg 1, DCC 1. LOB: Leechburg 3, DCC 4. DP: Leechburg 0, DCC 1. 2B: Pierce, Ritchie; Gulvas, Sickeri, Semancik. 3B: Sickeri, Lundy. HR: Meholick. SF: Wruble. HBP: Seancik (by Ritchie) SB: Knapp, Raypush 2; Cogley. CS: Shimer; Suplizio.
Pitching
Leechburg: Emma Ritchie-5 1/3 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 14 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Ritchie.
CLARION 6,
COMMODORE PERRY 0
Score By Innings
CP;000;000;0;—;0
Clarion;212;010;x;—;6
Commodore Perry—0
Brooke Schrock ss 3010, Delaney Snyder 2b 3000, Mackenzie Larimer c 2000, Mattison Arnett p 3000, Sarah May lf 3000, Taylor Stringert 3b 3010, Faith Cox rf 3010, Chad Knierman 1b 2000, Kendra Harper cf 2000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Clarion—6
Kaitlyn Constantino p 3000, Carly Best 2b 2100, Brenna Campbell ss 3211, Jordan Best c 2211, Tori Vega 3b 3000, Lindsey Kommer 1b 3122, Payton Simko cf 3000, Ava Kiser lf 1000, Kylee Beers ph 1000, Noel Anthony rf 1001. Totals: 22-6-4-5.
Errors: CP 4, Clarion 0. LOB: CP 4, Clarion 2. 2B: J. Best, Kemmer. HR: Campbell. SAC: Kiser. SF: Anthony. HBP: C. Best (by Arnett).
Pitching
Commodore Perry: Mattison Arnett-6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Clarion: Kaitlyn Constantino-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Constantino. Losing pitcher: Arnett.