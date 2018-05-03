ELK COUNTY TOURNEY
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 12,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys;206;102;1;—;12
ECC;003;000;0;—;3
St. Marys—12
Maddie LeGrys dp 3100, Britney Shaw 3b 5231, Micayla Bothun cf 5330, Sydney Eckert 1b 5001, Hailey Schatz pr 0100, Maddie Bowes 2b 4134, Bekka Buaer ss 3100, Maura Fledderman p 4000, Allison Schlimm c 2000, Mackenzie Gillen ph 2111, Emily Vollmer c 0000, Brianna Grotzinger rf 4223, Lauren Eckert (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 37-12-12-10.
Elk County Catholic—3
Jenna Weisner 2b-ss 3100, Brandi Clyde 1b 3020, Josie Smith s-p 1100, Rosina Nero c 2111, Maggie Dinsmore dp 3001, Michelle Gerber p-2b 2000, Sady VanAlstine lf 3000, Brianna Weisner rf 3000, Hannah Barnett 3b 3000, Morgan Wolf 3b 0000, Emily Wolf (flex) cf 0000. Totals: 23-3-3-2.
Errors: St. Marys 0, ECC 8. LOB: St. Marys 7, ECC 3. 2B: Shaw 2, Bowes 3. HR: Grotzinger 2. SAC: Bauer. HBP: J. Weisner (by Fledderman). SB: Bothun; M. Wolf.
Pitching
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Josie Smith-4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fledderman. Losing pitcher: Gerber.
