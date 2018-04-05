DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
Score by Innings
J'burg;100;000;1;—;2
DCC;040;100;x;—;5
Johnsonburg - 2
Maria Jones p 3020, Lindsey Kocjancic 3000, Alyssa Kasmierski c 3100, Jenna Pavlock lf 3010, Amanda Williams cf 3110, Isabella Galbo rf 3010, Jordan Bundy 3b 3001, Michaela Herzing 1b 3000, Brooke Thomas 2b 2000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
DuBois Central Catholic - 5
Maia Cogley 2b 3001, Shayleigh Gulvas 4111, Ashley Wruble p 3011, Mia Meholick c 3000, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3110, Carley Semancik rf 3000, Natasha Kunselman rf 0000, Chelsea Busatto dp 3132, Rachel Miller pr 0000, Jordy Kosko cf 3110, Maddie Nasuti lf 2000, Michaela Armanini ph 1000, Gabby Sabatose 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
Errors: J'burg 5, DCC 3. LOB: J'burg 3, DCC 6. 2B: Wruble. SB: Wruble, Semancik.
Pitching
J'burg: Maria Jones-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Jones.
