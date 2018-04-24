CURWENSVILLE 14,
BROCKWAY 4, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway;011;200— 4
Curwensville;406;121—14
Brockway—4
M. Lindemuth p 2110, Barefield rf 2000, L. Lindemuth lf 3021, Overbeck ss 3000, Rendos 3b 3000, Botwright 1b 1200, Stewart c 3000, Calliari dp 2122, Barber cf 3011, Gorham 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 22-4-6-4.
Curwensville—14
Spencer 3b 5112, Pentz ss 5121, Bloom c 2221, Anderson dp 3101, Buck pr 0100, Ar. Zattoni lf 3201, Tozer 1b 1100, Bumbarger pr 0100, Maines 2b 0101, Caldwell ph 1000, Hess rf 4214, Hoover cf 2100, McGarry ph 1000, LeGars p 0000. Totals: 27-14-6-11.
Errors—Brockway 4, Curwensville 0. LOB—Brockway 5, Curwensville 6. 2B—Calliari. Pentz. SF—Calliari. Anderson. SB—M. Lindenmuth. Bloom 2, Ar. Zattoni. HBP—Barefield (by LeGars).
Pitching
Brockway: M. Lindemuth—5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 10 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: LeGars—6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: LeGars . Losing pitcher: M. Lindemuth.
