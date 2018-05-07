DuBOIS 21,
BRADFORD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois;(12)72;—;21
Bradford;000;—;0
DuBois—21
Sarah Snyder lf 2210, Alex Volpe lf 0000, Abby Lecker 2b 3321, Kaylee Sadowski 3334, Cate Gregory ph 0000, Lexi Ray c 3335, Kacie Means c 1010, Maddy Ho cf 2121, Saige Weible p 2221, Lexi Smith rf 4233, Mia Geer 3b 3112, Maddie Smith ss 3100, Aleigha Geer ph 1000, Tori Gregory p 2221. Totals: 29-21-19-18.
Bradford—0
Maley p 0000, Howdy 3b 2000, Skok 2b 1000, Craig ss 0000, Hert cf 1000, Jordan c 0000, Reid lf 1100, Boser dp 1000, Brandt rf 0000, Angell (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 6-1-0-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Bradford 2. LOB: DuBois 5, Bradford 1. 2B: Snyder, Sadowski, M. Geer. 3B: Ho. HR: Ray.
Pitching
DuBois: Tori Gregory-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Saige Weible-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Bradford—N/A.
Winning pitcher: Gregory.
(0) comments
