DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
ST. MARYS 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys;200;001;0;—;3
DCC;024;000;x;—;6
St. Marys - 3
Maddie LeGrys dp 4110, Micayla Bothun cf 2200, Sydney Eckert 1b 2011, McMackin pr 0000, Maddie Bowes 2b 3001, Bekka Buaer ss 2000, Brianna Grotzinger rf 3000, Haily Schatz rf 0000, Maura Fledderman p 3010, Allison Schlimm c 1000, Mackenzie Gillen ph 1000, Natalie Lenze ph 1000, Britney Shaw 2000, Emily Volmer ph 1010, Lauren Eckert lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-3-4-2.
DuBois Central Catholic - 6
Jordy Kosko cf 4000, Maia Cogley 2b 4120, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4120, Ashley Wruble p 2221, Mia Meholick c 3223, Chelsea Busatto dp 3000, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3021, Carley Semancik rf 3010, Michaela Armanini rf 0000, Maddie Nasuti lf 1000, Rachel Miller ph 1000, Gabby Sabatose 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-6-11-5.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DCC 1. LOB: St. Marys 4, DCC 8. 2B: Bittner. 3B: Meholick. HR: Wruble. SF: S. Eckert, Bowes. SB: Bauer; Wruble.
Pitching
St. Marys: Maura Fledderman-6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Fledderman.
