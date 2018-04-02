DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Brookville;000;010;0;—;1
DCC;200;310;x;—;6
Brookville - 1
Aleah Ames 1b 2000, Leah Kammerdeiner 2b 3000, Carlie McManigle p 3000, Lauren Hergert c 1000, Megrah Suhan ss 3000, Abby Sunealitis lf 3000, Marcy Schindler rf 3110, Emily Kramer cf 3010, Julie MacWilliams 3b 1000, Dani Maring ph 1000, Claire Sorek 1000. Totals: 24-1-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic - 6
Jordy Kosko cf 4110, Maia Cogley 2b 4120, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4111, Ashley Wruble p 3121, Mia Meholick c 2110, Alyssa Bittner 1b 3012, Michaela Armanini pr 0100, Carley Semancik rf 3011, Chelsea Busatto dp 3010, Maddie Nasuti rf 2000, Rachel Miller ph 1000, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 29-6-10-5.
Errors: Brookville 1, DCC 1. LOB: Brookville 5, DCC 6. 3B: Gulvas. SB: Hergert, Kramer; Kosko, Armanini. CS: Ames.
Pitching
Brookville: Carlie McManigle-6 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: McManigle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.