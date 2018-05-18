BROCKWAY — The pairings for the District 9 2018 softball playoffs were released by the district chairman Thursday.
The Tri-County Area will be represented by nine teams in the district playoffs.
DuBois Central earned the No. 1 seed in Class A and will face the winner of a contest between host No. 8 Cameron County against No. 9 Clarion Limestone Monday at 4 p.m.
No. 2 Smethport hosts No. 7 AC Valley Wednesday at 4 p.m.
No. 3 Clarion hosts No. 6 Coudersport at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The fourth-seeded Elk County hosts the fifth seed Otto Eldred Thursday at 4 p.m.
In Class AA, Cranberry is the top seed and will host a second round game Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Cranberry will await the winner of No. 4 Curwensville and No. 5 Moniteau, a game played at Curwensville Monday at 4 p.m.
No. 2 Redbank Valley hosts No. 3 Johnsonburg Wednesday at 4 p.m.
In Class AAA, Karns City is the lone D-9 team and awaits the winner of a D-5 championship game between Everett and Chestnut Ridge.
Karns City will host the winner May 30th at Heindl Field.
In Class AAAA, Punxsutawney earned the number one seed and a bye into the second round.
Punxsutawney will play the winner between No. 2 St. Marys and No. 3 Clearfield, a game set for Wednesday at St. Marys at 4 p.m.
All District 9 softball champiosnhip games will be played at the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field at DuBois City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.